Valparaiso is off to a 3-1 start with a win over Mid-American Conference power Toledo and its first road victory at SIU-Edwardsville.
Now, the Crusaders have a chance to take another step forward — to win a trophy.
The team arrived in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday night and will take on Grand Canyon on Friday at noon in its first game of the Paradise Jam.
“Getting focused on results is hard, but you can't win the tournament unless you win your first game,” coach Matt Lottich said. “Our goal is to come in here and try to win the tournament.”
Three-time NBA All-Star Dan Majerle coaches Grand Canyon, which has won 20-plus games each of the last four seasons. The Antelopes feature a balanced offense, as Carlos Johnson (14 points per game) leads five players who average double figures.
Grand Canyon is 2-3 but used a 17-0 second-half run to beat Montana State on Tuesday.
“Anyone that's capable of doing that is pretty talented,” Lottich said.
The Antelopes offer a somewhat unusual look, running much of their offense through 6-foot-10 center Alessandro Lever. The Italian big man is averaging 12.2 points and 3 assists per game and has 3-point range.
Valparaiso has some experience against play-making centers, as the Crusaders had to defend Saint Louis big man Hasahn French in the post in an 81-70 loss on Nov. 9.
“I thought SLU did that, too, and it presents some challenges just because it extends you with typically your biggest player a little bit away from the basket,” Lottich said. “It's gonna be a lot of fun, playing teams that you're not typically as familiar with in a tournament-like setting.
“In a lot of ways, it's giving the guys some rules and some principles and then just going out and trying to play hard.”
Lottich said the Crusaders had a boat ride scheduled for Wednesday to explore the island of St. Thomas, and they have study sessions set up throughout the week. The exact game schedule depends on Valparaiso's result Friday.
Valparaiso will face Fordham or Nevada in its second game. If the Crusaders beat Grand Canyon, they'll play Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals. With a loss Friday, they play Saturday at 2 p.m. in consolation bracket.