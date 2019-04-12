Kylie Shoemake is used to adjusting to new things.
The Valparaiso University senior has played for three different coaches in her four seasons.
“It’s been hard but interesting. Each coach brings a different environment,” the Lake Central product said. “It’s happened to me three times. I had to make sure the team’s stuck together. We’re still here and we’ll get through this.”
Shoemake’s also been around for the transition from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference, which Valparaiso joined in 2017. The Crusaders will host their first MVC championship this weekend with the women’s golf championship at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
“It was definitely a huge jump for us. We could compete more in the Horizon League,” Shoemake said. “When we made the switch, it did make us take a little confidence dip. It’s a lot more competitive in the Missouri Valley.”
Valparaiso coach Jill McCoy said Shoemake’s been an asset for a first-year coach.
“She has been through the routine a number of times and has been very helpful to me,” McCoy said. “She’s very good at keeping the team together and motivated and making sure they’re a team.”
On the course, Shoemake’s been one of the Crusaders’ biggest contributors with an 82.7 average. McCoy said she’s a long hitter, good with the irons and very competitive.
“I’m just hoping to put together three good rounds (in the MVC Championship),” Shoemake said. “My goal is to shoot under 80 each day. We’re hoping to get into the middle of the pack as a team.”
Bradley posted the best average, as a team, this year at 308. Loyola’s Elayna Bowser turned in the best individual average at 74.94, followed by Missouri State’s Rachel Johnson at 75.31 and Bradley’s Taylor Ledwein at 75.65.
Junior Kayla Krueger had Valparaiso’s best average at 81.93.
Shoemake, a marketing major, wants to stay around the game after graduation. She said golf has shaped her as an individual.
“I think, whatever she decides to do in the golf industry or no, she’s going to love what she does and enjoy it to the fullest,” McCoy said. “She’s such a happy and motivated person, being around her, she’s going to be a bright spot for a lot of people in her life.”
MVC Championship a milestone for Valpo
Each conference school can submit a bid to host the MVC championships for each sport. Coaches review bids and make a recommendation to athletic staffs.
“In our second year in the conference, to be able to bring one of the championships here, is a very significant thing for us,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said. “I think it shows the quality of our athletic department. I think it shows the level of facilities that we have access to for the golf program. I think it shows that we are an active, contributing member in our second year.”
The Crusaders will host the 2019 cross country championship in November, as well.
“It’s important to us, as northwest Indiana’s Division I program, to bring quality athletic events like this in,” LaBarbera said. “We’re pretty excited that we get to highlight the Region and show the rest of the Missouri Valley Conference what a great sports area northwest Indiana is.”
The tournament is open and free to the public.
Hosting not necessarily an advantage
Sand Creek has been the home course for the Crusaders men’s and women’s teams since 2017. But as part of the agreement to host the conference championship, Valparaiso wasn’t allowed to practice there this season.
“Everybody got one look at (Sand Creek) back in the fall (at the MVC Fall Preview tournament). So did we,” McCoy said. “We really haven’t had any advantage.”
LaBarbera said that fact would be taken into consideration more before the school submits another bid.
“It was our best opportunity to host a championship so early in our membership because it’s such a quality venue,” he said. “We just thought, for the first time, it was a good trade-off.”
McCoy is the director of instruction at Sand Creek, so she knows the course well. And the team is more familiar with it than opponents from playing there in seasons past.
“We’ve played it so many times that we feel comfortable,” Shoemake said.
McCoy enjoying first season at helm
McCoy said her first season coaching has been enjoyable, even if the results haven’t been what she’d hoped for.
“This first year has been very exciting for me. I’ve really enjoyed the coaching aspect of the game,” McCoy said. “I’ve been involved with golf all my life, so getting to do this part has been really exciting.”
The Crusaders have the highest scoring average in the MVC but McCoy said she’s seen progress over the season.
“I think (the next step) is continuing to recruit, getting Valparaiso University our in front of student-athletes,” McCoy said. “Myself, as a coach, I need to put in the time and effort to provide a playing and practicing experience that’s keeping these athletes competitive and constantly working on their games, improving their games.”