Valparaiso to host rummage sale, including player-worn gear

COLLEGE SPORTS

Valpo to host rummage sale: New and used athletic gear will be on sale at the Athletics-Recreation Center at Valparaiso next week. Current Valparaiso student-athletes and athletics staff will get first pick on July 12 and 13, followed by former athletes and university staff on July 14. The general public can clean up what's left July 15 and 16. The sale includes jerseys, shorts, pants, sweatshirts, t-shirts, jackets, blankets and more.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

PRO CYCLING

Van Aert claims latest stage: Winning the Ventoux stage at cycling's biggest race is a rare and celebrated feat. No wonder a champion like Wout Van Aert, with multiple titles across the sport's most prestigious events, felt like he posted his best victory ever after mastering the daunting and grueling mountain twice in the same day at the Tour de France on Wednesday. Near the site where his fellow Belgian Eddy Merckx — a cycling legend with five Tour wins — had to be given oxygen soon after winning the stage to Ventoux back in 1970, Van Aert triumphed following an unprecedented double ascent of the iconic mountain. The lively stage also gave a glimmer of hope to the rivals of race leader Tadej Pogacar that he can be taken off his perch, after the defending champion briefly got dropped on the second ascent but erased the deficit on the downhill to keep his yellow jersey. Van Aert was part of a breakaway that formed in the early stages of the nearly 200-kilometers Stage 11 in southern France. The one-day classic specialist and multiple cyclo-cross world champion made his decisive move on the final ascent to drop his breakaway companions, then kept his advantage on the descent leading to the town of Malaucene.