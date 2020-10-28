Valparaiso to meet Purdue this season as NCAA scheduling remains moving target

Valparaiso heavily recruited Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic before the pair of former Region stars chose to enroll at Purdue.
According to a source close to the Valparaiso program, the Crusaders will now get a chance to compete against Newman (Valparaiso) and Stefanovic (Crown Point) as Valparaiso is set to play at Purdue on Dec. 4.
The game and the date have been agreed upon by both schools pending the finalization of a signed contract per the source. Neither Valparaiso nor Purdue have announced complete 2020-21 basketball schedules as COVID-19 protocols and concerns have left scheduling as a massive moving target this season.
Valparaiso’s schedule has been in flux for much of the fall as a previously announced multi-team event (MTE) in Nashville was canceled earlier this month. Charlotte was originally supposed to make a return trip to the Athletics-Recreation Center, but that game is no longer scheduled.
The source close to the program confirmed that the Crusaders would open the season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. The schools were set to play a home-and-home after Bryce Drew left Valparaiso to take over the Commodores in 2016. Drew’s Valparaiso contract held a provision that if he left for another job, that school would grant two games to the Crusaders. Vanderbilt paid a monetary fee to get out of last season’s scheduled game at the ARC.
With Valparaiso no longer heading to Nashville for the Music City Shootout, the school has been exploring an opportunity with Illinois-Chicago for a multi-team event according to the source. The schools were set to begin a home-and-home this season and they are now looking at expanding the game to an MTE that could include a home game for the Crusaders.
Toledo announced its nonconference schedule on Tuesday and it includes a home game against Valparaiso on Dec. 19. It will be a return game from Valparaiso’s home opener last season when Javon Freeman-Liberty hit a game-winner in a 79-77 victory.
Valparaiso is currently slated to have return games at the ARC against SIU-Edwardsville and Eastern Michigan while the Crusaders will travel to Central Michigan.
Purdue’s schedule also remains in flux as the Big Ten and Big East announced the cancellation of the 2020 Gavitt Games on Wednesday morning. Purdue was set to participate in the event and as of now, the Boilermakers only have one game officially announced, a Dec. 12 contest against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Indiana State.
