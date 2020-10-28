Valparaiso to meet Purdue this season as NCAA scheduling remains moving target

Valparaiso heavily recruited Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic before the pair of former Region stars chose to enroll at Purdue.

According to a source close to the Valparaiso program, the Crusaders will now get a chance to compete against Newman (Valparaiso) and Stefanovic (Crown Point) as Valparaiso is set to play at Purdue on Dec. 4.

The game and the date have been agreed upon by both schools pending the finalization of a signed contract per the source. Neither Valparaiso nor Purdue have announced complete 2020-21 basketball schedules as COVID-19 protocols and concerns have left scheduling as a massive moving target this season.

Valparaiso’s schedule has been in flux for much of the fall as a previously announced multi-team event (MTE) in Nashville was canceled earlier this month. Charlotte was originally supposed to make a return trip to the Athletics-Recreation Center, but that game is no longer scheduled.