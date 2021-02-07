Valparaiso upsets No. 25 Drake, ending 18-game winning streak

“One thing that we’ve talked about as a team is that we’ve had a lot of situations where we’ve been up at halftime and we let the game slip,” Valparaiso senior Eron Gordon said. “That’s the one thing we said we weren’t going to do this game. I was proud that we didn’t go through that slump like we have before.”

Gordon played all 40 minutes on Sunday and the senior had nine points and nine rebounds. Donovan Clay had a career-high 14 rebounds as the Crusaders were outrebounded by just three on Sunday after Drake held a 47-27 rebounding advantage in Saturday’s game.

Jacob Ognacevic scored eight of his 11 points during a 10-0 Valparaiso run that gave the Crusaders (7-12, 4-6 Missouri Valley Conference) the lead for good midway through the first half. The freshman forward shined in two games against Drake, scoring 11 points on both occasions and knocking down four 3-pointers.

“I try to contribute in a positive way in whatever way that I can,” Ognacevic said. “You never know when your number is going to be called, so I just try to make an impact right away.”