Valparaiso upsets No. 25 Drake, ending 18-game winning streak

VALPARAISO — Matt Lottich has always been a believer in his program.
From dealing with off-court adversities like player transfers and COVID-19, to on-court struggles that have included double-digit deficits and blown double-digit leads, the Valparaiso coach has never wavered in believing the Crusaders were making progress.
Valparaiso took a huge step forward on Sunday afternoon in knocking off No. 25 Drake 74-57 at the Athletics-Recreation Center. The win marked Lottich’s second win over a ranked opponent since he took over the program in 2016.
The Crusaders have now won two of their last five games against ranked opponents after going 18 years and 40 games without a victory against a ranked team.
“It’s huge,” Lottich said. “It means something to beat a ranked team that’s undefeated. I really believe in this team. I believe in the young guys maturing. I really do believe we’re building something special here.”
While past wins over ranked opponents have been nail-biters that required key plays in the final moments like Alec Peters’ block against Rhode Island, Bryce Drew’s shot against Ole Miss or Mike Jones and Scott Anselm teaming up to send Valparaiso to overtime against Notre Dame, the Crusaders were flat out the better team on Sunday afternoon.
Valparaiso built a 12-point lead in the first half, and then unlike previous games this season, the Crusaders held on to the lead. Drake never got within single digits as Valparaiso had an answer for every run. Unlike Saturday’s game where the Bulldogs erased a 10-point second half deficit with a late 11-0 run, the Crusaders matched Drake’s intensity for the entire 40 minutes.
“One thing that we’ve talked about as a team is that we’ve had a lot of situations where we’ve been up at halftime and we let the game slip,” Valparaiso senior Eron Gordon said. “That’s the one thing we said we weren’t going to do this game. I was proud that we didn’t go through that slump like we have before.”
Gordon played all 40 minutes on Sunday and the senior had nine points and nine rebounds. Donovan Clay had a career-high 14 rebounds as the Crusaders were outrebounded by just three on Sunday after Drake held a 47-27 rebounding advantage in Saturday’s game.
Jacob Ognacevic scored eight of his 11 points during a 10-0 Valparaiso run that gave the Crusaders (7-12, 4-6 Missouri Valley Conference) the lead for good midway through the first half. The freshman forward shined in two games against Drake, scoring 11 points on both occasions and knocking down four 3-pointers.
“I try to contribute in a positive way in whatever way that I can,” Ognacevic said. “You never know when your number is going to be called, so I just try to make an impact right away.”
The Crusaders led by as many as 20 points in the second half and built enough of a cushion when Bishop Noll graduate Roman Penn began doing everything in his power to will the Bulldogs to victory. Penn scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the second half before fouling out with 1:24 remaining.
“Honestly, (a loss) was kind of bound to come,” Penn said. “We weren’t playing too good; we were getting down early. It’s one loss. It’s hard to go undefeated. It was super fun going through this whole process. We just didn’t come ready to play.”
Ben Krikke led the Crusaders with 15 points while Sheldon Edwards scored 11 points and had five rebounds while starting in place of the injured Connor Barrett (Achilles). Lottich said after the game that Barrett tweaked his ankle during Saturday’s game and they decided to be cautious with the injury after Barrett struggled to get through shootaround on Sunday morning.
ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City/Gary) had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-1, 9-1) while Merrillville product D.J. Wilkins was limited to just five points on 2-of-11 shooting.
“I’m disappointed with the outcome, but credit to Valpo,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “We’re not going to overreact to a loss. I’ve been doing this for 23 years and I’ve never been part of an undefeated season.”