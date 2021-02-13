Valparaiso wins at Northern Iowa for first time in program history

Although Barrett wasn’t on the floor on Saturday, Valparaiso (8-13, 5-7) looked comfortable from the 3-point line. The team knocked down 11 3-pointers and got contributions from all down the lineup as Jacob Ognacevic and Goodnews Kpegeol combined for five 3-pointers off the bench.

“The ball moved really well and when that happens, those shots typically go in,” Lottich said. “The biggest difference for us is that guys really played within themselves tonight. Everyone let the game come to them.”

Lottich tinkered with his lineup by starting Mileek McMillan and bringing Donovan Clay off the bench for the first time since early last season. Clay had started all but two games in his college career, but Lottich wanted to try something different on Saturday.

“He’s been struggling to start some games and I wanted to give him a different look,” Lottich said. “We talked and he was all for it.”

McMillan responded to being back in the starting lineup by knocking down a 3-pointer on Valparaiso’s first possession of the game. The Merrillville native added another triple and was one of four players in double figures, scoring 10. Ognacevic and Ben Krikke each had 12 points to lead Valpo while Zion Morgan continued his solid play of late with 10 points and two assists.