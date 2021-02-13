Valparaiso wins at Northern Iowa for first time in program history

By any other name, a victory was just as sweet for Valparaiso on Saturday night.
With a golden opportunity to put some distance between itself and the bottom four teams in the Missouri Valley Conference, Valparaiso went into Northern Iowa and came out victorious for the first time in school history with a 70-57 triumph over the Panthers.
Valparaiso had lost its previous 14 games in Cedar Falls, including all three since joining the Valley in 2017. With the victory, Valpo is now two games up in the loss column on the bottom four in the conference with six games remaining before Arch Madness next month.
Avoiding the bottom four means avoiding playing on March 4 in St. Louis for the first time.
“This has been a process, and it’s really been about getting better every single day,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We’re getting some guys healthy and we’re still a young team that has guys being thrust into different roles.”
Those roles will continue to evolve as Lottich announced after the game that freshman sharpshooter Connor Barrett will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury last weekend against Drake. Barrett finishes his freshman season having started 13 games and leading the team with 31 3-pointers. Barrett averaged 6.5 points and shot 39.7 percent from the perimeter.
Although Barrett wasn’t on the floor on Saturday, Valparaiso (8-13, 5-7) looked comfortable from the 3-point line. The team knocked down 11 3-pointers and got contributions from all down the lineup as Jacob Ognacevic and Goodnews Kpegeol combined for five 3-pointers off the bench.
“The ball moved really well and when that happens, those shots typically go in,” Lottich said. “The biggest difference for us is that guys really played within themselves tonight. Everyone let the game come to them.”
Lottich tinkered with his lineup by starting Mileek McMillan and bringing Donovan Clay off the bench for the first time since early last season. Clay had started all but two games in his college career, but Lottich wanted to try something different on Saturday.
“He’s been struggling to start some games and I wanted to give him a different look,” Lottich said. “We talked and he was all for it.”
McMillan responded to being back in the starting lineup by knocking down a 3-pointer on Valparaiso’s first possession of the game. The Merrillville native added another triple and was one of four players in double figures, scoring 10. Ognacevic and Ben Krikke each had 12 points to lead Valpo while Zion Morgan continued his solid play of late with 10 points and two assists.
“Zion played fantastic and the stats backed that up,” Lottich said. “His biggest value for us is just his leadership and his maturity. It’s something that we recognized from Day One.”
The Panthers (6-14, 4-10) scored the first basket of the game and held a 5-3 lead when Sheldon Edwards scored on a driving layup to tie the game. Krikke added a 3-pointer on the next possession to give Valparaiso the lead for good and the team never looked back.
Valparaiso benefitted from results around the Valley on Saturday as Illinois State upset Southern Illinois and Missouri State beat a shorthanded Bradley squad after Brian Wardle suspended four of his players less than an hour before their game started. Valpo will play a series finale at Northern Iowa on Sunday before traveling to Loyola on Wednesday and then to Southern Illinois for a pair of games next weekend.