To say Jill Harris has taken a winding road to Valparaiso would be an understatement.

After graduating high school, Harris headed to Mercer where she earned SoCon All-Freshman Team honors. After her sophomore season, Harris transferred to the SWAC’s Alabama A&M. Harris spent last season at Division II Johnson C. Smith.

Despite Valparaiso being Harris’ fourth stop in her collegiate career, that pales in comparison to the larger journey she’s taken to Northwest Indiana.

“I’ve been so pleasantly surprised with her as a player,” Beacons coach Mary Evans said on Thursday’s Missouri Valley Conference coaches Zoom, “but just so amazed about her story. She grew up a military brat, both her parents are Air Force — or retired Air Force. She lived in Japan, she lived out west. She just has a lot of really cool experiences she can fall back on.”

Her experience on the basketball court won’t hurt either.

After a freshman season at Mercer that saw Harris lead the team in assists, finish second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio and rank third nationally in assists by freshman, she got a taste of the NCAA Tournament.

Against No. 1 seed South Carolina, Harris saw 19 minutes of action and dished out four assists.

At Alabama A&M, Harris delivered much of the same, finishing second on the Bulldogs in assists.

“I can’t wait to watch her play,” Evans said. “She’s a tremendous shooter, a really good passer, good defensive player, tough, physical guard. I’m excited. I hate that we only get her for a year, but I think its going to be really beneficial to kind of have her be able to step into that spot.”

Athletes in Action

While Valparaiso spent most of its summer gearing up to take another crack at the Valley, the Beacons found some time to do some team bonding as well.

For Valparaiso, that was taking part in an Athletes in Action event.

“I think we learned quite a bit about each other that will help us in adverse situations,” Evans said. “It was an amazing experience and was kinda like being back in high school a little and going to a team camp, being in dorms and not having TVs and kind being forced to be around each other. It was a lot of fun and something that hopefully we can continue to do moving forward.”

“Since 1966, we have been helping athletes experience the hope and purpose that comes from following Jesus,” Athletes in Action’s website reads, “and equipping them to use their platform to be part of God’s mission in the world to make disciples of all nations.”

The team took part in ropes course activities meant to help with team-building and communication as well as sessions in which teammates and coaches learned more about one another.

“I felt like I learned more about a couple of our kids than I have in the last year,” Evans said. “Where they really opened up and told some stories about their past. I think any time you let yourself be vulnerable with your teammates, you’re gonna grow together and have a better understanding of each other.”

Beacons gelling

The 2023-24 season will see six new faces on the Valparaiso roster. For Evans, that means the summer is invaluable for getting new players up to speed.

“The summer is a fun time,” Evans said. “There’s not a lot of pressure. There’s not playing time coming into the mix. I think our kids had a wonderful summer. They’ve come in, they’ve worked hard, they’ve hit the weight room hard.”

After a 7-23 season where the Beacons went 5-15 in the MVC, newcomers will have to produce.

“I think they’ve been very intentional in bringing our six new bodies into the mix and making sure that they feel welcomed and incorporated into our team culture and teaching them the expectations of our program,” Evans said. “It’s been a fun one.”

Gallery: Valparaiso hosts No. 22 Notre Dame in women's basketball