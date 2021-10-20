Valparaiso's blending roster looks to climb Missouri Valley Conference ladder

When the Missouri Valley Conference released its annual preseason poll on Wednesday morning, there were very few surprises.
Drake, coming off a NCAA Tournament win over Wichita State and stocked full of Region talent, was picked to win the league while Loyola and Northern Iowa also garnered first-place votes. Missouri State, which had a league-high two players on the All-Valley Preseason First Team, was picked fourth.
The top four teams are in that position in large part because of an absurd amount of returning talent to the league. Given that the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility, the top four teams have experienced squads that have been through the fire of the Valley a time or two.
Trying to rank the rest of the conference, teams filled with newcomers and question marks, was where the challenge began for people that follow the league. Valparaiso was picked to finish seventh and the Beacons could have easily jumped to sixth or slid to ninth if a couple votes would’ve gone in a different direction.
The theme surrounding Valparaiso is that for a team with so many new pieces this year, it’s hard to get a gauge on what to expect when the season begins in less than three weeks.
“We had four guys remaining that played pretty significant minutes for us last year,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Then you add in guys that have played for pretty high-level programs, for pretty high-level coaches. There is a maturity level that has been established by our guys that are returning and then a maturity level combined with some new ideas brought in from guys from other programs. Now you combine that with our young talent.”
Valparaiso junior Ben Krikke was named to the All-Valley Second Team and he’s expected to stay rooted in his natural power forward position now that Michigan State transfer Thomas Kithier is on the roster. Kithier, who started 14 games for the Spartans last year, should play the majority of his minutes as Valparaiso’s starting center and his approach to his new team is what has Lottich excited about the transformed roster.
“(Kithier) said one of (his) biggest goals for this team is ‘me being able to help the younger players not make the same mistakes that I made when I was younger,’” Lottich said. “Having that type of mentality has been huge for us.”
Where Valparaiso has had to count on freshmen to be key contributors every year since joining the Valley, the Beacons will have a veteran-laded team for the first time since the 2016-17 season when Alec Peters and his classmates were seniors.
“Everyone in college basketball got older because the NCAA gave everyone an extra year of eligibility,” Lottich said. “We are older. We’re a lot more physical. That’s been nice. You can see the freshmen are learning. Typically with younger guys, there are moments, but maybe not as consistent as the older guys. The goal is to get them to be more consistent. It’s been really nice to have some vets leading the way.”
Started from the top
While Valparaiso appears to be a veteran team that must learn to play together, Drake is a veteran team that has plenty of experience playing together and thus earned the distinction of being named the preseason favorites. Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) was named to the All-Valley First Team while ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) was named to the second team.
The childhood friends are also joined on the roster by Merrillville products D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson along with Tremell Murphy (Griffith).
“Preseason rankings are generally a reflection of what happened the previous year and based on who you have coming back,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “It all starts over again every year. For our guys, the formula has to remain the same. If they continue to work and stay together, they give themselves a chance. If not, there are plenty of teams, this year especially in our league, that are ready to claim that top spot.”
Penn and Hemphill are both “close to 100%” after suffering late-season injuries that held them out or limited them in the postseason.
Peterson suffers setback
Quimari Peterson made a late commitment to Indiana State and first-year coach Josh Schertz after being named 2021 Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1 West Side grad will have to wait to make his college debut after suffering an ankle injury in practice, Schertz said. He's expected to be out for 4 to 6 weeks.
"He's somebody that we think prior to the injury we expected to be in our rotation and potentially a starter for us, so a setback for him and a setback for us," Schertz said.
Peterson is adjusting fine to the college level, though Schertz said he was no exception to "some bouts of inconsistency" that freshmen experience. Schertz, who carries a remarkable 337-69 (.830) record from Division-II Lincoln Memorial from 2008-21, think the Sycamores have a diamond in the rough in Peterson.
"He was doing well. Quimari has adjusted pretty quickly," he said. "He works hard, is coachable, wants to be good, has a college-ready body, is a pretty intuitive player (and) has a high basketball IQ."
Times Sports Editor Aaron Ferguson contributed to this story.