Valparaiso's blending roster looks to climb Missouri Valley Conference ladder

Where Valparaiso has had to count on freshmen to be key contributors every year since joining the Valley, the Beacons will have a veteran-laded team for the first time since the 2016-17 season when Alec Peters and his classmates were seniors.

“Everyone in college basketball got older because the NCAA gave everyone an extra year of eligibility,” Lottich said. “We are older. We’re a lot more physical. That’s been nice. You can see the freshmen are learning. Typically with younger guys, there are moments, but maybe not as consistent as the older guys. The goal is to get them to be more consistent. It’s been really nice to have some vets leading the way.”

Started from the top

While Valparaiso appears to be a veteran team that must learn to play together, Drake is a veteran team that has plenty of experience playing together and thus earned the distinction of being named the preseason favorites. Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) was named to the All-Valley First Team while ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) was named to the second team.

The childhood friends are also joined on the roster by Merrillville products D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson along with Tremell Murphy (Griffith).