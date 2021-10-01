 Skip to main content
Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly sets Missouri Valley Conference career digs record
Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly sets Missouri Valley Conference career digs record

Valparaiso libero Rylee Cookerly set the program record for digs last weekend and is four digs shy of the Missouri Valley Conference career mark entering this weekend.

 Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Cookerly sets MVC digs record: Rylee Cookerly's 16-dig effort was critical in a Valparaiso sweep of Indiana State on Friday. Her fifth dig moved her into first all-time in career digs in the Missouri Valley Conference. She now has 2,769, passing Illinois State's Courtney Pence for fourth all-time in NCAA history.

MEN'S SOCCER

Pride shutout Saginaw Valley: Midfielder Ryan Moran scored in the 25th minute for what proved to be the decisive goal in Purdue Northwest's 3-0 win over Saginaw Valley on Friday. The Pride (4-4-0, 3-2-0 GLIAC) also had goals scored by sophomores Harrison Hooper and Benjamin Barrette in the second half. Junior defender Alexander Oehrlein assisted both second half goals. Keeper Sebastian Contreras made three saves in a clean-sheet effort.

MEN'S HOCKEY

PNW falls to Davenport: Freshman Tyler Black (Lake Central) scored the Pride's lone goal in a 9-1 loss to Davenport on Friday. Black's third-period strike one of 21 shots on goal. Sophomore Kyle Fritz saved 23 shots in his first loss (2-1-0) in net.

PRO GOLF

Zalatoris shoots 61 to share lead: Will Zalatoris felt like he couldn't miss on the green and rarely did Friday in setting the course record with an 11-under 61 to share the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Zalatoris, voted the PGA Tour rookie of the year despite not having full status last year, made it look so simple at the Country Club of Jackson that his longest putt for par was 3 feet. Watney, coming off his worst season in a decade, backed up a solid start with another good round. He opened with four birdies in six holes and dropped only one shot on his way to a 66. Theegala also held his own after opening with a 64, new territory for the California rookie in just his second start as a PGA Tour member. He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 third hole to right back in the mix. Theegala finished with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 67. They were at 13-under 131 in what figures to be a week of low scoring.

