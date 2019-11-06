VALPARAISO — During last season's desultory final 16 games, Valparaiso often couldn't score and didn't always play hard enough to compensate.
Heads hung at times. Sophomore guard Javon Freeman-Liberty has said the team environment was negative. Things couldn't have been more different in Tuesday's 79-77 season-opening win over Toledo, as the Crusaders went down 21-7 early but retook the lead before halftime.
“I notice with this team that we have here this year, it's all about competing — energy,” Freeman-Liberty said. “We've got a bunch of guys on this team that love to get hyped and stuff, and I feel like that's what we were missing last year. But we've got that this year.”
Valpo didn't even shoot the ball well — the Crusaders converted 28.6% from 3-point range while Toledo made 39.3%. But the Crusaders created deflections all over the floor, snuck into the paint for offensive rebounds and scored 30 points off turnovers.
The hustle points tally: 18 offensive rebounds and 20 forced turnovers. Valpo took 18 more shots than the Rockets and outplayed the visitors for about 29 of 40 minutes — all but the first 10 and final one.
“Rebounding is a mentality,” VU coach Matt Lottich said. “It doesn't really matter about size. The guys have got a good mentality.”
Junior big man Mileek McMillan has dealt with chronic foul trouble in his career but committed just three fouls in 28 minutes despite being at a major size disadvantage. McMillan stands 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, while Toledo center Luke Knapke is 6-11, 245.
Redshirt junior transfer Nick Robinson also played above his size. A combo forward at 6-5, 215, Robinson attacked in the post both when facing up and with his back to the basket — and he competed defensively, too.
For a team that lost two 7-footers in Derrik Smits and Jay Sorolla, it's imperative that the undersized frontcourt at least hangs in there against bigger players. The Crusaders did that and more against Toledo. Robinson scored nine points, while McMillan had 11 — including a 3-pointer and a difficult hook shot late.
Valpo heads to Saint Louis on Saturday and will receive a much bigger test, physically.
Billikens big man Hasahn French is one of the most physical players in college basketball and plowed through opponents last season as SLU made a late-season run to the NCAA tournament. While French is listed at just 6-7, he weighs 15 pounds more than any Crusader at 245.
New Crusaders debut
Robinson, eligible after transferring from St. Joseph's, started and contributed the most out of Valpo's seven new players. Freshman center Emil Freese-Vilien was the 10th man off the bench but added four points, three rebounds and two assists, helping spark a 9-0 Crusaders run in the first.
“Emil is getting better every single day,” Lottich said. “You see the baskets. I see the defense. I see him not messing up rotations.”
Freshman forward Donovan Clay showcased his defensive versatility and knocked down a pull-up mid-range jumper for his only two points. Redshirt junior guard Zion Morgan harassed Toledo's ball-handlers but didn't score and committed two turnovers. Freshman big man Ben Krikke was held scoreless in nine minutes.
Redshirt junior guard Eron Gordon played just six minutes and did not score in his first game after transferring from Seton Hall.
“Progressing nicely” watch
Leading into the season, Gordon told The Times' Paul Oren on the Union Street Hoops podcast that he's working through a knee injury. When not in the game, Gordon rode a stationary bike a few feet past Valpo's bench.
Gordon didn't play in the second half, which Lottich primarily attributed to the flow of the game.
“Eron was able to go, and we expect him to continue to get better and do things for us,” Lottich said.
Freshman guard Sigurd Lorange didn't play after turning his ankle about a week-and-a-half ago. Lottich said Lorange has recovered as quicker any player he has been around and considered putting him in the game.
“I think Sigurd is shooting probably … 65% from 3 in practice,” Lottich said. “It's something insane, so he will find a role and we're very confident in him.”
Senior forward John Kiser banged knees with Clay late in the game, remained down for a few seconds and then exited. Kiser walked with a slight limp in the hallway outside Valpo's locker room after the game, but Lottich said he isn't concerned.