Valpo is now home for former Chesterton soccer standout Addy Joiner

VALPARAISO — If destiny is a thing that is real, Addy Joiner was always meant to become a member of the Valparaiso women’s soccer program.
The 2020 Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year grew up near the home of Valparaiso coach John Marovich and spent much of her youth hanging around the program. When Joiner envisioned playing college soccer, it was always while wearing Brown and Gold.
Now that her destiny has turned into reality, Joiner has wasted little time making an impact for the Beacons. The freshman forward has appeared in all 15 matches this season and has two goals and two assists. The Chesterton product was also recently named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.
“I grew up coming to games and passing out chocolate milk to the players with Coach (Marovich’s) daughter,” Joiner said. “When I thought of college soccer, I thought of Valparaiso. I went to (Valparaiso’s annual preseason) Taco Night when I was younger and I got to be part of it this year as a member of the year. That was such a cool moment.”
Joiner felt such a draw to Valparaiso that she enrolled in the school eight months earlier than expected. As COVID-19 derailed club soccer season during the summer of 2020, Joiner started looking at options for where she would be in the spring after her senior season. It didn’t take long to make a decision.
“Not knowing where I would get a chance to play because of COVID, I started thinking that graduating early from Chesterton would be the best thing for me,” Joiner said. “I knew that would give me the opportunity to get on campus and get orientated with my new team so I’d be ready to contribute right away in the fall.”
Joiner watched from the sidelines last spring as Valparaiso unexpectedly marched toward the Valley tournament title match against Loyola. The Beacons have carried that success over to the fall as Valparaiso has gone its last eight matches without a defeat and has locked up a bye to the conference semifinals. Joiner has seamlessly transitioned from the sidelines to a key contributor in her first season of college soccer.
“Statistics don’t always tell the whole story,” Marovich said. “There’s no stat for the proper shape of a pass or a really good run. Now she does have two goals and two assists as a freshman, but Addy brings so much more than that. When we bring her in, we’re bringing in someone who gives a different look. We don’t sub in reserves; we sub in starters. We see her growing every day as a player and there are so many things we’re excited about with her for the future.”
While a lot of local players, such as Chesterton product and current Illinois State star Ashlee Bakaitis, decided to leave the area to play in college, Joiner felt the draw of staying close to home. She is the first freshman from the Region to join the roster since Rachel Gerhardt (Boone Grove) arrived in 2013 and the first Duneland Athletic Conference player since Tara Ellis (Portage) 2010.
“It’s a challenge to get local players to stay home,” Marovich said. “With a player from Northwest Indiana who can play at this level, they have options and a lot of times kids with options want to get away from home. They want a different experience. It takes a special person to want to stay close. Everyone watches your career every single day. We want more kids from the Region because it adds something to the experience. Chesterton’s team showed up for one of our games. Andrean has done it. There’s so many benefits and we’d love to have more.”
While Joiner stayed close to home for college, she ultimately wants a job where she can travel and use her international business major. The future is a long way off and right now Joiner is concentrating on trying to bring a conference championship back to Valparaiso for the first time since she was handing out chocolate milk on the sidelines.
“We were all hungry from losing in the championship game (last spring),” Joiner said. “While I couldn’t play, I was still hungry. I’ve tried to work my hardest to make sure I’m ready to go whenever I get the opportunity. Coach always says to ‘embrace your role’ and I’m willing to play whatever role is needed for us to go out and win.”