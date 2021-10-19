Valpo is now home for former Chesterton soccer standout Addy Joiner

“Not knowing where I would get a chance to play because of COVID, I started thinking that graduating early from Chesterton would be the best thing for me,” Joiner said. “I knew that would give me the opportunity to get on campus and get orientated with my new team so I’d be ready to contribute right away in the fall.”

Joiner watched from the sidelines last spring as Valparaiso unexpectedly marched toward the Valley tournament title match against Loyola. The Beacons have carried that success over to the fall as Valparaiso has gone its last eight matches without a defeat and has locked up a bye to the conference semifinals. Joiner has seamlessly transitioned from the sidelines to a key contributor in her first season of college soccer.

“Statistics don’t always tell the whole story,” Marovich said. “There’s no stat for the proper shape of a pass or a really good run. Now she does have two goals and two assists as a freshman, but Addy brings so much more than that. When we bring her in, we’re bringing in someone who gives a different look. We don’t sub in reserves; we sub in starters. We see her growing every day as a player and there are so many things we’re excited about with her for the future.”