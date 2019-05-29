Former Valparaiso center Jaume Sorolla told The Times in a social media message that he will decide this weekend where he will play next year.
Sorolla, a 7-foot center from Tortosa, Spain, averaged 4.1 points per game this past season in 17.5 minutes. He has visited Cincinnati and Nevada and would be immediately eligible as a transfer after having graduated from Valparaiso earlier in May.
The Crusaders currently have one scholarship remaining and, unless Sorolla returns, only one true center in the fold for next year: incoming freshman Emil Freese-Vilien, a Denmark native. Rising junior Mileek McMillan, primarily a power forward, played sparingly at center in 2018-19.