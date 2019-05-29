{{featured_button_text}}

Former Valparaiso center Jaume Sorolla told The Times in a social media message that he will decide this weekend where he will play next year.

Sorolla, a 7-foot center from Tortosa, Spain, averaged 4.1 points per game this past season in 17.5 minutes. He has visited Cincinnati and Nevada and would be immediately eligible as a transfer after having graduated from Valparaiso earlier in May.

The Crusaders currently have one scholarship remaining and, unless Sorolla returns, only one true center in the fold for next year: incoming freshman Emil Freese-Vilien, a Denmark native. Rising junior Mileek McMillan, primarily a power forward, played sparingly at center in 2018-19.

Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.