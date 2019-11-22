The free-throw line has been a weak spot for Valparaiso sophomore point guard Daniel Sackey. That wasn't apparent Friday.
Sackey, a career 61.7% foul shooter, scored 12 points and nailed four late free throws as Valparaiso held off Grand Canyon 78-74 in the first round of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“I just try not to dwell on the past,” Sackey said. “I didn't worry about no percentage. … I'm worried about being in the moment, and I just went up and knocked it down.”
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points, six rebounds and three steals while Nick Robinson added 16 points and six boards. Carlos Johnson torched Valparaiso for 27 points, but the Crusaders (4-1) forced Grand Canyon (2-4) into 18 turnovers.
Valparaiso went up 53-43 early in the second half before Grand Canyon retook the lead with 10:24 left.
“We played some guys a lot of minutes, and I think fatigue settled in there,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We kind of got away from what we had been doing and doing it successfully.”
The Antelopes didn't stretch their advantage past three points, and the Crusaders went ahead for good when Nick Robinson sunk a 3-pointer with 7:15 remaining.
Two key stops in the last minute of the game set up Sackey for the clinching free throws.
Freshman forward Donovan Clay scored a career-high 10 points and disrupted Grand Canyon's offense with his length and athleticism. Grand Canyon shot 51.7% from the field, however, and Lottich said Valparaiso has “a lot to work on” defensively.
Valparaiso advances to the tournament semifinals and will play Nevada on at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals.
“The first game honestly is the most important game of the tournament, because that determines what you're playing for,” Sackey said. “You can be playing for first place, or you can be playing for the consolation. We want to be on the championship side, so this first game was the most important. We had to lock in, but the lock-in doesn't end here.”
PROGRESSING NICELY WATCH
Redshirt senior forward Ryan Fazekas remains out, and freshman big man Ben Krikke joined him. Lottich said Krikke remained in his hotel room with stomach flu but that he thinks it isn't serious.
“Thankfully, we won and get a day off (Saturday),” Lottich said. “He can get a little more rest, and we expect him back the next game.”