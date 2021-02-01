Valpo squanders large lead and falls to Evansville

Valparaiso snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in its most crushing loss of the 2020-21 season on Monday night.
The Crusaders led by as many as 16 points in the first half before falling apart down the stretch as Evansville went on a late 7-0 run in a 58-51 victory at the Ford Center.
Monday’s loss marked the third time in the Matt Lottich era, and second time this season, that the Crusaders have blown a double-digit lead. Valparaiso led by 11 points at Purdue before falling 68-61 on Dec. 4.
“We just have to keep working,” Lottich said. “We have no other choice. It’s a game that I think we could’ve won, but the reality is we lost.”
Valparaiso responded to Sunday’s 70-52 loss at Evansville with one of its best halves of basketball all season. Sheldon Edwards scored all eight of his points in the first half, and the Crusaders opened up a 28-12 lead with 5:35 remaining in the half. The lead was at 14 when Evansville scored the final five points of the half to go into the locker room down 33-24.
The Crusaders (6-10, 3-4) shot 54.2% from the floor in the first half and knocked down five of their eight 3-pointers.
“I liked the response (from Sunday),” Lottich said. “I thought our guys guarded a lot better and we were clicking in a lot of ways. I would’ve liked to have finished that first half a little bit better.”
Donovan Clay pushed the lead back to double digits early in the second half and the sophomore finished with a game-high 14 points. The Purple Aces began a long grind to get back in the game and each time Evansville would get within striking distance, the Crusaders would find a way to hold on to the lead until late in the game.
With the game tied 49-49 with just over three minutes remaining, Jawaun Newton sliced through the lane for a layup and then Noah Frederking knocked down a corner 3-pointer after a Shamar Givance steal. In the blink of an eye the Purple Aces were up five points and Givance pushed that lead to 56-49 with an untouched path to the basket. The Crusaders were held scoreless for more than three minutes and would never get closer than five points for the rest of the game.
“In the second half it just looked like we got fatigued,” Lottich said. “We were tired, the possessions seemed slower for us on the offensive end and they were getting deeper penetration on the defensive end. They made plays late and we didn’t.”
Newton and Givance each had 12 points to lead the Purple Aces (8-8, 6-4), while Daniel Sackey added nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals for VU. Eron Gordon was held scoreless for the first time all season.
Valparaiso returns to the Athletics-Recreation Center on Saturday afternoon to begin a two-game series against No. 25 Drake. The Bulldogs beat Illinois State 90-65 on Monday night and are one of three undefeated teams remaining in the country.