Valpo squanders large lead and falls to Evansville

Donovan Clay pushed the lead back to double digits early in the second half and the sophomore finished with a game-high 14 points. The Purple Aces began a long grind to get back in the game and each time Evansville would get within striking distance, the Crusaders would find a way to hold on to the lead until late in the game.

With the game tied 49-49 with just over three minutes remaining, Jawaun Newton sliced through the lane for a layup and then Noah Frederking knocked down a corner 3-pointer after a Shamar Givance steal. In the blink of an eye the Purple Aces were up five points and Givance pushed that lead to 56-49 with an untouched path to the basket. The Crusaders were held scoreless for more than three minutes and would never get closer than five points for the rest of the game.

“In the second half it just looked like we got fatigued,” Lottich said. “We were tired, the possessions seemed slower for us on the offensive end and they were getting deeper penetration on the defensive end. They made plays late and we didn’t.”

Newton and Givance each had 12 points to lead the Purple Aces (8-8, 6-4), while Daniel Sackey added nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals for VU. Eron Gordon was held scoreless for the first time all season.