VALPARAISO — First-year Valparaiso University football coach Landon Fox may have a defensive background, but the Crusaders still have a ways to go to meet his standards.
Valpo's defense held Central Connecticut State to 13 first quarter yards but unraveled in the second half of a 42-13 loss. The Crusaders allowed 462 yards and multiple gaping holes for the Blue Devils' run game to take advantage of, as the visitors battered Valpo's defense until it broke.
CCSU outscored Valpo 28-7 after halftime.
“We weren't the same team,” Valpo coach Landon Fox said. “That's gotta be our major improvement in our football team.”
While the defense didn't hold, offense and special teams had their own ups and downs. The Crusaders gained a respectable 291 yards, but red-shirt junior quarterback Chris Duncan threw four interceptions. Valpo blocked two punts, with senior defensive back Jamari Booker making calls at the line of scrimmage after recognizing gaps the Crusaders had seen on film. Booker returned the first for a touchdown, spinning out of a tackle along the way, but Valpo missed the extra point. Fox threw his headset after a particularly scatterbrained punt return late in the game.
There were flashes, and Fox said he's optimistic the Crusaders (0-2) will turn things around. But it will take self-reflection.
“That's coaches as well – making sure we're putting guys in the right positions to be successful,” Fox said. “We're gonna take a hard look at what we're doing and make sure we're doing the right things. These guys, with the effort they're putting in, they're in the right position to be successful.”
Valpo played CCSU (3-0) mostly even in the first half, as the Crusaders stoned CCSU's run game and benefited from a couple of drops. But the Blue Devils figured it out and put together two 80-yard drives. Dexter Lawson picked Duncan on a fake spike in the red zone late in the second to take a 14-6 lead into halftime.
“Basically, we've just got to finish drives, finish plays,” Duncan said. “We're getting to the spots to make plays, we've just got to finish it. That's the main thing, and that's mainly on me.”
Duncan's sneak cut the deficit to 14-13 in the third, but not for long. Keonte Lucas burst up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown on CCSU's first play from scrimmage, and Kendall Coles pushed the lead to 28-13 on a 30-yard interception return shortly after.
Lucas one-upped himself with an 85-yard gallop down the left sideline later in the third, and Danley Exilhomme added a late score. Lucas rushed for 190 yards on 10 carries, whereas Cody Boxrucker led the Crusaders with 25 yards rushing on six attempts.
“Their big plays were off of simple zone run plays,” Fox said. “And our ability to fit the gap and to make sure that these guys understand what they're supposed to do and how they're supposed to do it is on us as coaches.”