Valpo's Shay Frederick stands tall in face of detractors

Valpo coach Mary Evans recognized Frederick’s talent shortly after she took the Valparaiso head coaching position in the spring of 2018. With Frederick already signed under former coach Tracey Dorow, Evans had some work to do.

“I watched some highlights of Shay and I was excited to rerecruit her and keep her here,” Evans said. “Her freshman season, when (starting point guard) Hannah Schaub went down, Shay got thrown to the wolves. I don’t think she was really physically ready to play, but she was really open minded.”

Frederick took the physical lessons she learned as a freshman and took them into the weight room and onto the court as a sophomore. Evans continued to watch film of her young point guard and in the middle of last season, she came to a revelation.

“Last year at Northern Iowa, a long road trip, I was watching a game and I saw an action that was similar to something we could do,” Evans said. “We had never worked on it at practice, but we gave the ball to Shay and it worked. Anytime after that, when we needed a bucket, I felt very comfortable.”