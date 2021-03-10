Valpo's Shay Frederick stands tall in face of detractors

VALPARAISO — Shay Frederick isn’t one to hold a grudge, but she isn’t one to forget a slight either.
The Valparaiso junior has heard enough of them since she started playing basketball years ago that she shakes off her detractors like defenders.
The negative comments tend to revolve around her height or size, causing people to think the 5-foot-7 point guard isn’t good enough to play Division I basketball.
“That’s always been who I am,” Frederick said. “People say, ‘she’s good, but she’s short.’ ‘She can’t play.’ ‘She’s too short.’ It’s funny thinking back to my official visit. Ilysse (Pitts) and I were on our visit, and the women’s players were talking to some of the men’s players and they looked over at us and started laughing. ‘They’re too short.’”
Frederick is standing tall in the face of those comments after being named to the Missouri Valley Conference First Team on Wednesday morning. It was sweet satisfaction after being doubted for years.
“Yeah, it does (bother me),” Frederick said. “The comments have been a big motivating factor for me. It’s all I’ve ever heard. I’ve used it to work harder. It’s nice to have the recognition for the work that I’ve put in. It shows that it’s all paid off, but I didn’t do this alone. Honestly, I have amazing coaches. I wasn’t the same player coming into Valpo that I am now. My coaches and my teammates have believed in me from the beginning.”
Valpo coach Mary Evans recognized Frederick’s talent shortly after she took the Valparaiso head coaching position in the spring of 2018. With Frederick already signed under former coach Tracey Dorow, Evans had some work to do.
“I watched some highlights of Shay and I was excited to rerecruit her and keep her here,” Evans said. “Her freshman season, when (starting point guard) Hannah Schaub went down, Shay got thrown to the wolves. I don’t think she was really physically ready to play, but she was really open minded.”
Frederick took the physical lessons she learned as a freshman and took them into the weight room and onto the court as a sophomore. Evans continued to watch film of her young point guard and in the middle of last season, she came to a revelation.
“Last year at Northern Iowa, a long road trip, I was watching a game and I saw an action that was similar to something we could do,” Evans said. “We had never worked on it at practice, but we gave the ball to Shay and it worked. Anytime after that, when we needed a bucket, I felt very comfortable.”
Frederick leads Valparaiso with 14.6 points per game and the junior is shooting a team-best 40.5 percent from the 3-point line. She leads the team with 108 assists and is third with 30 steals and 3.6 rebounds per game. She also leads her teammates in late-game heroics. She’s forced overtime three times this season by scoring in the final moments of regulation and she scored a buzzer-beating layup to win at Loyola.
While defenders might ignore Frederick because of her size or because her teammates might be more dangerous from the perimeter, the Wisconsin native is more than happy to keep making the pay.
“I get in my head that we need something,” Frederick said. “Coach (Evans) draws up a play in the huddle, and a lot of times, it’s not necessarily that I have to do something with it, but she wants me to look to create. Whatever comes from a play, we just try to read what the defense gives. The ball is in my hands and when you can’t leave our shooters, it leaves me to make a play.”
Valparaiso will open the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Evansville tonight in Moline, Illinois. If Valpo is victorious, it would get another crack at No. 2 Drake after falling to the Bulldogs in a pair of tight games last week.
“We showed that we can compete with every single team in the conference this year,” Frederick said. “We’re focusing on ourselves. We have to come out hot tomorrow and be ready to go against Evansville. We want another crack at Drake, but we aren’t overlooking anyone.”
Teammate Carie Weinman was named an Honorable Mention All-MVC selection and repeated on the All-Defensive Team.