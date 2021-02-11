VU retiring Crusader mascot, citing associations with oppression, violence, hate groups

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has announced plans to retire its Crusader mascot, citing concerns about negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.

"The task force determined the Crusader is not reflective of Valpo's mission to promote a welcoming and inclusive community," said Colette Irwin-Knott, the university's interim president.

The task force in question was convened last semester to discuss the use of the armored Crusader mascot and "its appropriateness given historical and modern implications, and whether it aligns with the university’s values," she said in a prepared statement.

The task force was made up of students, faculty, staff, athletics and alumni representatives "who carefully considered the symbol of the Crusader and its divisive connotations."

"The task force received approximately 7,700 survey responses and all feedback was given careful consideration," Irwin-Knott said.

"The university will retire the Crusader imagery and logos over the coming months while simultaneously forming a committee to engage the campus community in considering and adopting a new mascot," she said.