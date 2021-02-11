 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VU retiring Crusader mascot, citing associations with oppression, violence, hate groups
breaking urgent

VU retiring Crusader mascot, citing associations with oppression, violence, hate groups

{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso University's Crusader mascot

Valparaiso University's Crusader mascot is shown at a past event.

 John Luke, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has announced plans to retire its Crusader mascot, citing concerns about negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.

"The task force determined the Crusader is not reflective of Valpo's mission to promote a welcoming and inclusive community," said Colette Irwin-Knott, the university's interim president.

The task force in question was convened last semester to discuss the use of the armored Crusader mascot and "its appropriateness given historical and modern implications, and whether it aligns with the university’s values," she said in a prepared statement.

The task force was made up of students, faculty, staff, athletics and alumni representatives "who carefully considered the symbol of the Crusader and its divisive connotations."

"The task force received approximately 7,700 survey responses and all feedback was given careful consideration," Irwin-Knott said.

"The university will retire the Crusader imagery and logos over the coming months while simultaneously forming a committee to engage the campus community in considering and adopting a new mascot," she said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available on this breaking story.

Gallery: Bradley at Valparaiso men's basketball

0
2
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings variety of weather to mid-Atlantic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Paul Oren discusses Valpo’s 56-51 loss to Loyola of Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts