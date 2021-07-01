'Wait-and-see': Valparaiso athletes have an opportunity to cash in on their image, but will they?

One of the tricky elements of the NIL policy is establishing a market rate for autographs. While Peters may believe he would’ve been able to garner $5 while playing at Valparaiso, what about a high-major booster who might have tempted Peters with an autograph payment in exchange for a commitment to play for a bigger school? The NCAA has included language in its policy about how “NIL opportunities may not be used as a recruitment inducement or as a substitute for pay-for-play.”

“You’re going to see things done that way now,” Peters said. “Coming out of high school, I didn’t know that I wanted to be a professional basketball player. I know that I loved playing basketball and I wanted to play right away wherever I went and Valpo gave me that opportunity. If I went to a bigger school, I knew I would’ve had to redshirt and then maybe wouldn’t have played right away, but if I knew that I could go there and I was going to make $20,000 (because of NIL), maybe that changes things. Coming out of high school, maybe I look at things a little differently then.”