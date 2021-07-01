'Wait-and-see': Valparaiso athletes have an opportunity to cash in on their image, but will they?

VALPARAISO — A new era in college sports launched on Thursday as athletes are now able to generate money off their name, image and likeness while competing in the NCAA.
While there are still far more questions than answers, the NCAA attempted to provide some clarity on Wednesday afternoon when it announced that all three divisions have adopted a uniform, interim policy that allows athletes to “engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located.”
Indiana is currently one of 10 states that has yet to have a bill introduced regarding NIL. According to the NCAA, schools in Indiana can “engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.”
“I’m learning as we go,” Valparaiso men’s basketball coach Matt Lottich said. “There’s still a lot of unknowns with all of this. I’m trying to be as transparent as possible about this with my players. A lot of this stuff is happening quickly. I’m supportive of my players and their ability to make some money.”
While the ability for athletes to capitalize on their fame going into effect on Thursday, Valparaiso doesn’t have any clear rules in place with the exception of a reporting tool that athletes must use to indicate if they’ve received any money. There are several ways for college athletes to generate revenue using NIL, including social media, autograph sales, endorsement deals, merchandising and private training.
“We don’t have a formal policy in place yet,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said. “At the Missouri Valley Conference meetings (in June), the presidents decided they would put together a task force that would have a model policy for everyone to see. We’re going to wait for that. We know there is a sense of urgency and we’re hoping to have something in the next two to three weeks.”
The discussion about college athletes making money off their own image has gone back as long as there have been college athletics. Two relatively famous examples involve Steve Alford getting suspended for a game during the 1985-86 season after appearing in a sorority calendar while at Indiana. Chris Webber recounted a story in Mitch Albom’s book “The Fab Five” about not being able to afford food in the student union at Michigan while his jersey hung in a store window for $100 a pop.
Lottich was a fan favorite while at Stanford, but he struggles to grasp how much money he could've commanded for an autograph during his playing days.
"I have no idea," Lottich said. "I was a captain on a very good team and at the end of the year, to raise money for the program, they would always auction off a jersey from the seniors. I don't know the final number, but I'm pretty sure I set the record in the five figures."
This new landscape means that college athletes can now sign autographs for a profit if they so choose. Valparaiso has long had postgame autograph sessions during the season and also held a season ticket holder event in the preseason where players have signed autographs.
Several former Valparaiso basketball players thought they could receive anywhere from $0 to $20 for an autograph while they played and one former high-major player that transferred to Valpo figured he would’ve received $100 while playing at a Power 5 program.
The player who has had perhaps the most amount of star power in the last 20 years — Alec Peters — isn’t so sure what the current landscape would’ve meant for him.
“I maybe could’ve gotten $5 for an autograph,” Peters said. “Let’s say I tell people I’m going to be signing at Tomato Bar for an hour. Maybe 10 people show up. They would’ve just shown up to one of the games and gotten one for free. Valparaiso was such an intimate environment that everyone had access to us. It wasn’t like a big school where you’re closed off from the fans.”
Peters believes the place where he would’ve made his money was in running basketball camps during the summer. The fourth-year pro has been running a camp in his hometown of Washington, Illinois, for the last several years and he would’ve pursued that in college had he been able to make money.
“There are certain things where I could’ve capitalized on it,” Peters said. “I would’ve done a camp for sure. I would’ve asked to use the ARC for a couple days and maybe have a kids camp where you charge $30 for a couple hours of instruction. That could’ve been great for everyone.”
One of the tricky elements of the NIL policy is establishing a market rate for autographs. While Peters may believe he would’ve been able to garner $5 while playing at Valparaiso, what about a high-major booster who might have tempted Peters with an autograph payment in exchange for a commitment to play for a bigger school? The NCAA has included language in its policy about how “NIL opportunities may not be used as a recruitment inducement or as a substitute for pay-for-play.”
“You’re going to see things done that way now,” Peters said. “Coming out of high school, I didn’t know that I wanted to be a professional basketball player. I know that I loved playing basketball and I wanted to play right away wherever I went and Valpo gave me that opportunity. If I went to a bigger school, I knew I would’ve had to redshirt and then maybe wouldn’t have played right away, but if I knew that I could go there and I was going to make $20,000 (because of NIL), maybe that changes things. Coming out of high school, maybe I look at things a little differently then.”
Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon will be one of the first athletes to take advantage of the new rules in place when he takes part in an autograph signing at Boomin Iowa Fireworks on Thursday afternoon. For every $10 spent on fireworks, fans will get a ticket for a raffle to win the shoes that Bohannon was wearing when he hit a game-winning shot against Wisconsin last season. While Bohannon has announced the event on his Twitter page, there’s no indication of how much money Bohannon will get paid for the event.
Bohannon’s event comes on the heels of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz announcing his own logo for marketing purposes earlier this week. Both the event and the logo were announced on social media, which is looming as the playground for plenty of marketing opportunities for college athletes. Bohannon has more than 31,000 followers on Instagram, while Mertz has well over 50,000 followers.
Valparaiso’s basketball players don’t come close to hitting those numbers as Wisconsin transfer Trevor Anderson has more than 10,700 followers on Instagram and sixth-year senior Eron Gordon has 10,500 Instagram followers. Gordon is active on social media with a presence on Twitter, Instagram and several channels on YouTube. If there is anyone on Valparaiso’s roster that appears ready to cash in on his NIL opportunities, it would be Gordon.
“I don’t have any plans in general right now,” Gordon said. “I think I’ll have to wait and see what the opportunities are first. There’s a lot to digest at the moment and I’m trying to learn all the rules. A lot of people are looking forward to doing something and it may or may not work out for everybody.”
The question remains as to what kind of reach Valparaiso athletes, notably basketball players, could have in generating their own revenue. Leading scorer Ben Krikke could be the most visible of the returning players for the 2021-22 season, but he could be hamstrung by rules precluding international athletes to receive money due to student visa restrictions. The NCAA has said that international athletes can participate in NIL, but they need to check with their home governments.
If Gordon decided to monetize his social media, he could do it on his own, or he could use a third-party company. The NCAA is allowing athletes to use a “professional service provider” to assist with generating NIL opportunities and that could include a social media company. Whether or not there are social media companies that would work with mid-major college basketball players is another question altogether.
“It’s all going to depend on who the athlete is,” Group 7even President Michelle Andres said. “Someone who is relatively unknown in Valpo, I don’t think there is going to be a going rate. You have to be influential in order for people to pay you to be an influencer.”
Group 7even is a social media marketing company based in Valparaiso that has done work with a variety of clients, including the South Shore Line and Red Vines.
“Locally speaking, if you have someone like Bryce Drew who was the end-all, be-all, just a Valpo darling, there would be tremendous value in partnering him with a local business,” Andres said. “It comes back to what is their footprint and how influential can the person be. It’s going to be a wait-and-see. In terms of athletes in a smaller town, if they have the ability to be an influencer, they’re already doing it. They’re already experts at it. Nobody knows social media like teenagers and college students, but there has to be viewership for there to be value.”