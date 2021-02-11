WATCH NOW: Valparaiso alumni react to retiring of Crusader mascot: 'What's the problem with changing it?'

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has announced plans to retire its Crusader mascot, citing concerns about negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups.
Valparaiso University Interim President Colette Irwin-Knott announced the change Thursday morning, and said President-Elect Jose Padilla would soon oversee a committee that would “engage the campus community in considering and adopting a new mascot” in the coming months.
Irwin-Knott’s announcement came after months, if not years, of discussion about the mascot that led to the formation of a task force last fall that was made up of Valparaiso students, faculty, staff, athletics representatives and alumni. The task force received upwards of 7,700 responses to a survey that was sent to the campus community, alumni and friends of the University.
"The task force determined the Crusader is not reflective of Valpo's mission to promote a welcoming and inclusive community," Irwin-Knott said.
Valparaiso introduced the Crusader mascot in 1942 after being known as the Uhlans for the previous decade. The mascot underwent several cosmetic changes over the years and also endured a fair amount of controversy along the way.
Student groups have long been protesting the Crusader mascot with seemingly a new push to move on from the nickname coming every few years. The latest push began last summer when a group of alumni started a Facebook group that ballooned to nearly 2,000 members almost overnight. A counter group to keep the mascot started in the wake and the latest debate was off and running.
“This conversation has been going on for a long time,” former Valparaiso basketball player Erik Buggs (2008-13) said. “I heard that people wanted to change the nickname all through my time there. While it’s not a new thing, it was surprising to hear it happened today.”
A mixed reaction spread through social media in the aftermath of Irwin-Knott’s announcement. There were many who threatened to never donate to the university again, citing the school caving to cancel culture or “woke” culture, while there were others who rejoiced at the news.
The Crusader nickname has come under fire, and been changed at several universities, in recent years because of its connection to the Crusades, a series of religious wars that is estimated to have left millions of Muslims, Jews and other non-Christians massacred.
Valparaiso alum and Chicago Bulls television play-by-play announcer Adam Amin is Muslim and he got his broadcasting career started by calling games for the Crusaders when he attended Valparaiso from 2005-09. He later worked for the university and called basketball games on the Horizon League Network before moving to ESPN and Fox Sports.
“I had a positive reaction to the news today, but then I had to ask myself why I had that reaction,” Amin said. “When I signed up to go to Valpo, I knew what the mascot was. I also knew what the Crusades were and I was well aware of the history involved. I didn’t think this university chose the mascot, goofy looking as it was, out of some level of malice.
“What I think now, observing the reaction that everyone is having, is it all depends on how important symbolism is to you. If the university is what it is because of the people that work there and the students that go there, then what does it matter what the mascot is? If the symbol that happens to represent the university makes people feel some sort of negative cognition, then change it. What’s the problem with changing it?”
While the connection to the massacre of the Crusades has not been a driving force behind the nickname, proponents of the mascot have cited the ideas connected to the word — the campaign for political, social or religious change — as inspiration.
“I come from several generations of Lutheran ideology and that’s something I was very excited to get back into when I got to college,” former Valparaiso golfer Erika (Pfaender) Pirkl (2010-14) said. “I can’t make the argument that I was specifically tied to the nickname ‘Crusader,’ but I was definitely tied to the religious aspect of it. I’m not tying myself to all the oppression and the violence of the Crusades, but there is the element of Lutheran ideology.”
“I’ve always thought what the school represented and what the mascot represented were two different things,” former Valparaiso basketball player Vashil Fernandez (2011-16) said. “It’s change and a lot of people don’t like change. Change is hard, but it can be a good thing too. Certain symbols that appear to be oppressive to a lot of people, you don’t want to take away the good it has done.”
The next steps will be for the school to pull back on Crusader branding, something that already began Thursday afternoon when The Times was asked to stop referring to the athletic teams as the “Crusaders.” In some ways, the school has been pulling back on the Crusader branding for several years already.
“The reality is most of our branding in the last four years has been purposely done with Valpo and the shield,” Valparaiso Athletic Director Mark LaBarbera said. “We’ve been using Valpo and the shield because that is a much stronger national brand than the Crusader. You don’t see 'Crusader' anywhere on any of the basketball uniforms.”
LaBarbera estimates that the entire rebranding could cost the university “hundreds and thousands of dollars when it's all said and done.” He also estimates that there will be a slow rollout for some of the changes and that it will take some time for cosmetic changes, such as a new floor in the Athletics-Recreation Center.
The bigger concern for LaBarbera doesn’t come from the nickname that is on the chest of the athletes who take the court for Valparaiso, but in the experience that is provided for the athletes when they arrive on the campus.
“My first thought in all this is ‘what are we really talking about,’” LaBarbera said. “Is the actual mascot the important thing, or is the experience and what we stand for the most important thing? The experience our athletes got in the 60s, 70s and 80s is the same that they are getting today, and we’re hoping to make that experience a little better today. I still believe in the experience that we stand for. The Shield of Character is still very much part of our imagery.”