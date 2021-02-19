WATCH NOW: Valparaiso senior Rylee Cookerly's circus dig gets ESPN spotlight

VALPARAISO — Rylee Cookerly didn’t think anything stood out about a dig she recorded against No. 13 Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon. Yet, when the Valparaiso libero woke up on Friday morning, she learned the world felt differently.
Cookerly’s dig in the fourth set against the Irish was featured as one of the top plays of the night on ESPN’s SportsCenter. It was one of 40 digs that the senior recorded on Thursday as she tied a program record for the most digs in a five-set match. Valparaiso fell to the nationally-ranked Irish 3-2 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.
“I didn’t really think (the play) was a big deal after the game,” Cookerly said. “The fact we were able to win the rally was the best part. When you’re in the moment, you don’t really think of it.”
With Valparaiso leading 2-1 and the fourth set tied 1-1, freshman setter Victoria Bulmahn dug a ball that went backward, sending Cookerly diving to the ground away from the net to keep the ball alive. She got enough of her hand under the ball to lift it up so junior outside hitter Jillie Grant could send it over the net. Bulmahn eventually earned Valparaiso a point with a kill.
Cookerly saw the highlight once after the match and then moved on.
“I saw that (Valparaiso assistant director of athletics for media relations) Aaron Leavitt tweeted out that it might be on SportsCenter,” Cookerly said. “I just thought there was no way it would happen. Then I woke up and I had a bunch of notifications about it. The whole thing was really cool.”
Cookerly has been coming up with circus digs ever since she arrived at Valparaiso nearly four years ago. Ironically, the libero set a program record for most digs in any length of match with 43 in a 3-1 loss to Notre Dame in the first match of her career on Aug. 25, 2017.
The senior has amassed 2,306 career digs and is just three short of Brittany Malicoat for second in program history. Cookerly could threaten Taylor (Root) Lopez for the program record in digs (2,752) later this season and if she doesn’t catch the Valparaiso Hall of Famer this season, she’ll certainly do it next year.
Cookerly has already decided that she will take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to all fall sport athletes.
“I was initially on the fence about it,” Cookerly said. “(Valparaiso volleyball coach) Carin (Avery) sat down with each of us seniors and talked it through. I love playing volleyball, but I’m also really passionate about my major and becoming a nurse. With everything that is going on, why not push stuff off right now? I love volleyball and I wasn’t ready to give it up.”
Cookerly isn’t ready to start thinking about next year quite yet. Despite all the uncertainty facing collegiate athletics this year, the senior is thrilled that she is finally on the volleyball court with her teammates for competition. Valpo is 3-5 this season and is 2-4 in conference after earning splits with Loyola and Southern Illinois.
“This is definitely a real season,” Cookerly said. “The only thing that is missing is a lot of our nonconference matches. We jumped right into conference. As much as losing (to Notre Dame) was a heartbreaker, we just have to take it and run with it. We’ve got Illinois State this weekend and these matches a super pivotal for the Valley season."