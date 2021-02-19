WATCH NOW: Valparaiso senior Rylee Cookerly's circus dig gets ESPN spotlight

VALPARAISO — Rylee Cookerly didn’t think anything stood out about a dig she recorded against No. 13 Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon. Yet, when the Valparaiso libero woke up on Friday morning, she learned the world felt differently.

Cookerly’s dig in the fourth set against the Irish was featured as one of the top plays of the night on ESPN’s SportsCenter. It was one of 40 digs that the senior recorded on Thursday as she tied a program record for the most digs in a five-set match. Valparaiso fell to the nationally-ranked Irish 3-2 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

“I didn’t really think (the play) was a big deal after the game,” Cookerly said. “The fact we were able to win the rally was the best part. When you’re in the moment, you don’t really think of it.”

With Valparaiso leading 2-1 and the fourth set tied 1-1, freshman setter Victoria Bulmahn dug a ball that went backward, sending Cookerly diving to the ground away from the net to keep the ball alive. She got enough of her hand under the ball to lift it up so junior outside hitter Jillie Grant could send it over the net. Bulmahn eventually earned Valparaiso a point with a kill.

Cookerly saw the highlight once after the match and then moved on.