Winona State grad transfer Kevion Taylor commits to Valparaiso

VALPARAISO – Kevion Taylor has been granted a new lease on his basketball career and he intends to make the most of it.
The Winona State star announced on Thursday morning that he is transferring to Valparaiso for his fifth year of college, an option that was only made possible when the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all basketball players this season.
Taylor averaged 20.5 points in 13 games for Winona State this season and the 6-foot-5 wing knocked down 109 3-pointers as a junior. Taylor will have one season of immediate eligibility for Valparaiso.
“I’ve been very blessed to have this opportunity with one more year of basketball,” Taylor said. “We had a lot of games and practices that got canceled, so I’m very fortunate to have this extra year. I transferred because I wanted to challenge myself. Why not go try and play on a bigger stage?”
Taylor is a Milwaukee native that played high school basketball alongside Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro. Taylor made an immediate impact as a freshman at Winona State during the 2017-18 season when he started 17 games and scored in double figures in 13 of the last 16 games. Taylor played a pair of games against Matt Bowen when the Valparaiso assistant coach was the head coach at Minnesota-Duluth.
Taylor started 73 out of 74 games in his final three years with the Warriors and finished his career at Winona State with 1,623 points. Taylor scored 22 points against Upper Iowa in the final game of the season on Feb. 20 and announced his transfer three days later.
“It was a pretty overwhelming process,” Taylor said. “Three days into it, I heard from 20-to-25 schools. I narrowed it down to three this week. My list was Northern Iowa, Green Bay and Valpo. Valpo was recruiting me hard. They were there from the beginning and they never gave up on me."
Taylor was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South First Team each of the last two years. Taylor prides himself on his 3-point shooting as well as his defense, and he’s exciting to bring those talents to the next level.
“I’m a mature player that has been through the grind,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to get to Indiana and get to work.”
Taylor joins a four-player freshman class as newcomers to Valparaiso’s roster for the 2021-22 season. Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich, who is unable to comment on Taylor until the national signing period begins next month, still has as many as three open scholarships for the upcoming season.