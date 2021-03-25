Winona State grad transfer Kevion Taylor commits to Valparaiso

VALPARAISO – Kevion Taylor has been granted a new lease on his basketball career and he intends to make the most of it.

The Winona State star announced on Thursday morning that he is transferring to Valparaiso for his fifth year of college, an option that was only made possible when the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all basketball players this season.

Taylor averaged 20.5 points in 13 games for Winona State this season and the 6-foot-5 wing knocked down 109 3-pointers as a junior. Taylor will have one season of immediate eligibility for Valparaiso.

“I’ve been very blessed to have this opportunity with one more year of basketball,” Taylor said. “We had a lot of games and practices that got canceled, so I’m very fortunate to have this extra year. I transferred because I wanted to challenge myself. Why not go try and play on a bigger stage?”

Taylor is a Milwaukee native that played high school basketball alongside Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro. Taylor made an immediate impact as a freshman at Winona State during the 2017-18 season when he started 17 games and scored in double figures in 13 of the last 16 games. Taylor played a pair of games against Matt Bowen when the Valparaiso assistant coach was the head coach at Minnesota-Duluth.