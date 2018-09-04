Fans can officially set their calendars.
The Valparaiso University women's basketball team announced its Missouri Valley Conference schedule Tuesday, just over two months before the regular season tips off.
The Crusaders, who finished 13-18 overall and 5-13 in the MVC last season, have now released their complete 30-game regular-season slate. Conference play begins Jan. 6 as Valparaiso visits Loyola of Chicago. Valparaiso then departs for Iowa to face Northern Iowa — last year's third-place team — and defending conference champion Drake.
Valparaiso returns the favor Feb. 8 and 10, when Drake and UNI visit to close out the Crusaders' four-game homestand.
“I think that road trip, whether it's us going there or them coming here, is a big test,” Valparaiso first-year head coach Mary Evans told The Times. “We want to know where we're gonna stand up, and obviously Drake is the benchmark in our conference, and Northern Iowa is not far off from them.”
The Crusaders conclude the regular season March 9 with their return game against Loyola.
The four-day MVC Tournament, which is called Hoops in the Heartland, begins March 14 in Moline, Illinois. The winner earns an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
Evans replaces Tracey Dorow and is trying to revive a program that hasn't seen a winning season since 2008-09.