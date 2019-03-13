VALPARAISO — If Valparaiso senior guard Meredith Hamlet wants to see a familiar face Thursday during the Crusaders’ Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener against Indiana State in Moline, Illinois, she need only look opposite her team’s bench.
Her father, Todd, will be there. Meredith Hamlet knows it because Todd has been at all 30 games this season, always sitting on the other side of the court, always urging the team to keep playing hard all game.
Todd Hamlet may not be unique among basketball dads simply by attending all of Meredith’s games. It takes a lot for him to do so, however.
Todd Hamlet doesn’t live in Valparaiso — he commutes from the family’s home in McBain, Michigan, 241 miles from Valparaiso’s campus, according to Google Maps. Including this week’s trip to Moline, Hamlet said he has put 15,747 miles combined on the family’s Toyota Camry and Dodge Caravan. Along the roughly 3 1/2-hour drive one-way, Hamlet simply reflects on the basketball careers of Meredith and his two older daughters, Elizabeth and Annemarie.
He calls it “The Thankful Tour.” For some MVC road trips, the travel time approaches 12 hours in each direction.
Todd’s wife, Patti, jokes that she doesn’t tell neighbors about “that craziness.” Meredith said Todd would save her some anxiety if he had stayed home for the longest road trips. He says it’s all worth it.
“I don’t know if I’m nuts, or what,” Todd Hamlet said. “This is a tribute to Meredith and a tribute to the girls just to get to every game and just be thankful for everything the game has provided for our family.”
The Hamlets are a basketball family. Todd and Patti both played at Cedarville University in Ohio, and Elizabeth and Annemarie both played for Valparaiso. Todd coached Meredith's high school team and assisted with her AAU teams, frequently driving her to Detroit for competitions.
As Meredith is the last of her sisters to graduate from college, Todd Hamlet decided before the season that he would be in the stands for every game this season — his job in Home Depot’s sales department allows him significant vacation time during the winter months.
Patti Hamlet, a high school teacher, couldn’t make every game due to her schedule. Even still, she estimated she’s attended 26 of 30.
Since Elizabeth made her Crusaders debut in 2013, Todd said he has attended 137 Valparaiso games. Todd said he and Patti don't know what they'll do with their spare time now that they may not have games to attend.
To Meredith Hamlet, her parents’ dedication is more than just a gesture. The Crusaders have had a trying season, slumping to a 7-23 record as new head coach Mary Evans implements her philosophy. Hamlet maintains an upbeat spirit, thanks in part to her parents’ constant support. She tears up when discussing their impact on her.
“My parents are definitely my best friends,” Meredith Hamlet said. “I feel like you don’t hear that a lot from college people.”
As the Crusaders build their program, Evans said Hamlet’s leadership has helped. While Hamlet isn’t a Type-A personality with an aggressive leadership style, Evans said she sets a positive example for Valparaiso’s stable of freshmen and sophomores.
Hamlet earned MVC Scholar-Athlete honorable mention recognition, owns a 3.55 GPA as a public relations major, is co-president of Valparaiso’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and went on a mission to Ethiopia in the summer of 2018. She has even been accepted to the prestigious “So You Want to be a Coach” program held annually by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association at the Final Four, which accepted only 60 student-athletes.
“She’s not gonna come in the locker room and yell at somebody, but she knows when something needs to be said, and she does so in a one-on-one setting,” Evans said. “ I think she has worked really hard to believe in what we’re doing and accept what we’re doing, even when it’s maybe been different than how it was in the past and maybe not as good for her individually but better for us as a team.”
The networking opportunities with the WBCA in Tampa could help Hamlet if she sets herself on pursuing a coaching career. Currently 18th in Valparaiso history with 949 career points, Hamlet said she hopes she served as a resource for younger players who needed someone to talk to.
Hamlet’s college career is coming to an end, but her parents, teammates and coaches made it four years to remember.
“I’m really thankful for my four years here, and I wouldn’t have wanted to go anywhere else,” Hamlet said. “Even despite the coaching change and losing games, I think it has made me a way better person than going anywhere else has, and I think this is where I’m supposed to be.”