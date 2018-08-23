Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Valparaiso women's basketball coach Mary Evans

First-year Valparaiso women's basketball coach Mary Evans will coach her first game with the Crusaders on Nov. 7 at Illinois-Chicago.

The Valparaiso women's basketball team will begin the regular season by visiting Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 7 in the renewal of a longtime matchup that took a one-year hiatus. The Crusaders and Flames shared conference affiliation during Valpo’s tenure in the Horizon League.

The Crusaders will welcome North Dakota to the Athletics-Recreation Center for the home opener at 1 p.m. Nov. 11. 

On Nov. 14, Valpo has a date with Big Ten foe Illinois in Champaign.

The final game before the holiday break will occur on Dec. 21 against Bowling Green at the ARC. The final tune-up for conference play will occur on Dec. 31 as Indiana Northwest comes in for a noon exhibition game.

Here is the complete nonconference schedule:

Nov. 7, at Illinois-Chicago

Nov. 11, North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Nov. 14, at Illinois

Nov. 16, at Morehead State

Nov. 17, vs. St. Francis in Morehead, Kentucky

Nov. 26, Toledo, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29, at Chicago State

Dec. 2, Eastern Illinois, 4 p.m.

Dec. 8, Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Dec. 16, North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Purdue Fort Wayne

Dec. 21, Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Dec. 31, Indiana Northwest - exhibition, noon

Home games in bold and played at the ARC.

