The Valparaiso women's basketball team will begin the regular season by visiting Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 7 in the renewal of a longtime matchup that took a one-year hiatus. The Crusaders and Flames shared conference affiliation during Valpo’s tenure in the Horizon League.
The Crusaders will welcome North Dakota to the Athletics-Recreation Center for the home opener at 1 p.m. Nov. 11.
On Nov. 14, Valpo has a date with Big Ten foe Illinois in Champaign.
The final game before the holiday break will occur on Dec. 21 against Bowling Green at the ARC. The final tune-up for conference play will occur on Dec. 31 as Indiana Northwest comes in for a noon exhibition game.
Here is the complete nonconference schedule:
Nov. 7, at Illinois-Chicago
Nov. 11, North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Nov. 14, at Illinois
Nov. 16, at Morehead State
Nov. 17, vs. St. Francis in Morehead, Kentucky
Nov. 26, Toledo, 7 p.m.
Nov. 29, at Chicago State
Dec. 2, Eastern Illinois, 4 p.m.
Dec. 8, Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Dec. 16, North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19, at Purdue Fort Wayne
Dec. 21, Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Dec. 31, Indiana Northwest - exhibition, noon
Home games in bold and played at the ARC.