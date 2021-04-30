Valparaiso's Ben Niesner semifinalist for FCS Punter of the Year

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Niesner semifinalist for FCS award: Ben Niesner is the first Valparaiso Special Teams Player of the Year in the Pioneer Football League, and now he's up for FCS Punter of the Year. He is one of 10 semifinalists for the award, which will be announced by the Augusta Sports Council on May 7. Niesner's 43.58 average is the second-best in PFL history behind Greg Wood's program record of 43.64. Niesner had a long punt of 72 yards this season, which was one of his seven 50-plus yard punts. He pinned opponents inside the 20 nine times.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Bates decommits from Michigan State: Michigan prep basketball star Emoni Bates said Friday he is reopening his recruitment after he said last year he was heading to Michigan State. Bates, of Ypsilanti, is considered the top recruit in the country for the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. He posted a message on social media in which he thanked Michigan State coach Tom Izzo but said he was reopening his recruitment. “I'm not sure what my future holds but I am keeping all of my options open, both college and pro,” he said. In 2020, Bates was named Gatorade’s national player of the year, the first sophomore to win the award. He announced on ESPN in June he would play for the Spartans.
PRO GOLF
Bradley, Burns share two-round lead: Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship. Keegan Bradley got there with one shot. Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green. The shot left him guessing until he saw the fans jump out of their seats. That gave him a 66 and the best uphill walk at Innisbrook. “I turned a good day into a great day,” Bradley said. “Man, it was a fun day. And what a way to finish. It was a blast.” Bradley and Burns were at 12-under 130, and their play in the steamy afternoon on the Copperhead course gave them a little separation starting out the weekend. Lucas Glover (65), Charley Hoffman (66) and Max Homa (68) were four shots back. Only 10 players were within five shots of the lead through 36 holes.