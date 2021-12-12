Valpo, veteran coach Carin Avery one win away from history

VALPARAISO — Carin Avery had to take a moment to compose herself.
The longtime Valparaiso volleyball coach had just emerged from a wild celebration on the court Friday night after the Beacons swept Connecticut in the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship and Avery needed to catch her breath.
She was visibly shaking as she looked around the Athletics-Recreation Center and saw more than 1,200 fans celebrating Valparaiso’s fourth straight sweep in the NIVC, setting up Sunday night’s home title match against UNLV. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
“I’ve been here 20 years and we’ve had some big teams come in here for some big matches, but I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Avery said. “Why not us? Why not a little mid-major? Big schools like Iowa State, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech have won this tournament. If we can slide our name into that group, that’s really special.”
A win on Sunday night would give the Beacons (26-9) another chance to celebrate on the home floor. But it’s not as if Avery needs the victory to ensure her legacy as one of the greatest coaches in Valparaiso’s storied history. The volleyball program has won 20 or more matches in 16 of Avery’s 20 seasons at Valparaiso. Avery earned her 500th win in last month’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and she is one of just 32 active coaches with 500 career victories.
Avery took over as Valparaiso’s head coach shortly before the 2002 season after spending three years as an assistant coach. The team immediately showed improvement, increasing its win total by eight victories from the prior season. Players knew immediately that Avery was a winner.
“From Day 1, Carin has always demanded excellence from her players,” Valparaiso Hall of Fame inductee Lauren (Moulton) Marshall said. “She has a way of putting just the right amount of pressure on you. I did things I never thought I could because she believed in me and therefore, I learned to believe in myself.”
Marshall, who excelled as an outside hitter from 2002-05, lives in Valparaiso and has been back to the ARC several times in recent years to watch the Beacons.
“Their explosive offense and their scrappy defense, it reminds me of my squad from back in the day,” Marshall said. “They even still (play) AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck,’ which is a tradition my team started.”
The volleyball program has remained a family for the last 20 years, in large part due to Avery’s guidance. Former players return, not just for games, but to come back to a place that feels like home. When newborn children arrive, they often become guests at the ARC and the current roster treats everyone like part of the family.
“I brought my daughter to the volleyball camp there this summer and now she is loving watching them,” said former middle blocker Jessie (Fox) Kinney (2003-06). “She loved talking to all of the players. If Carin is still there when my daughter gets to college, that would be a dream come true.”
Sunday night could be a special night at the ARC. Valparaiso senior Rylee Cookerly is 12 digs shy of becoming the all-time leader in NCAA history in the category. The school is holding a pregame pep rally and administrators are preparing for another big crowd.
“The crowd was a huge reason we were able to win,” Avery said after Friday night’s match. “All three of the sets were so tight and when you have a crowd like this on your side, it takes off the pressure. We have such a great group of players and they deserve all of this. They’re such a special group and this has all been amazing.”