Valpo, veteran coach Carin Avery one win away from history

VALPARAISO — Carin Avery had to take a moment to compose herself.

The longtime Valparaiso volleyball coach had just emerged from a wild celebration on the court Friday night after the Beacons swept Connecticut in the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship and Avery needed to catch her breath.

She was visibly shaking as she looked around the Athletics-Recreation Center and saw more than 1,200 fans celebrating Valparaiso’s fourth straight sweep in the NIVC, setting up Sunday night’s home title match against UNLV. First serve is set for 7 p.m.

“I’ve been here 20 years and we’ve had some big teams come in here for some big matches, but I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Avery said. “Why not us? Why not a little mid-major? Big schools like Iowa State, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech have won this tournament. If we can slide our name into that group, that’s really special.”