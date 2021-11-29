 Skip to main content
Valpo volleyball to host postseason matches for first time
alert urgent
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo volleyball to host postseason matches for first time

Brittany Anderson

Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson is heading into the home stretch of her career as a two-sport athlete at Valparaiso University.

 Provided by Faith Huenecke, Valparaiso University

VALPARAISO — History will be made this week when Valparaiso women's volleyball hosts postseason tournament matches for the first time in program history.

The Beacons learned Sunday night that they'll host two rounds in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

Toledo, Indiana State and Butler will join Valpo in the NIVC matches. Toledo (19-12) plays Indiana State (18-12) at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by Valpo (22-9) vs. Butler (16-15) at 7. The winners play at 6 p.m. Friday with that survivor advancing to the NIVC quarterfinals.

It's the first postseason berth for Valpo since the Beacons reached the NIVC quarterfinals in 2018. Six other Valpo teams appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

Tickets go on sale at noon Monday. They will be available online at ValpoAthletics.com/tickets, by phone at 219-464-5233 or at the Valpo Ticket Office inside the ARC's main entrance.

