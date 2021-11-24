Valpo's Brittany Anderson set to wind down unique — and busy — college athletic career

“It was a pretty big sacrifice for both of us,” Valparaiso volleyball coach Carin Avery said. “She sacrificed being the best that she could’ve been in both sports because you make so many strides during the offseason. But who ever has a chance to play at such a high level in two sports? I would’ve made the same sacrifices if I was in her shoes. For us, we had to do totally different things in the spring than anyone else in the country because we didn’t have a setter. Saying that, it made us better at so many other things and maybe we wouldn’t be where we’re at today if we didn’t have to go out of the box a little bit.”

Where Valparaiso is at is the No. 4 seed in the Valley tournament and a matchup with Evansville in the first round. The Beacons knocked off the Purple Aces twice during the regular season and another win would mean a rematch with league-leading Loyola. Valparaiso split the regular-season series with the Ramblers, with each team sweeping the other at home.

“I’m trying to take it all in because I know it’s going to be gone in the blink of an eye,” Anderson said. “This year feels different. We’re super confident. We love coming to practice and being with each other every day. Knowing that we can end so positively is what will be the greatest grand finale of them all.”