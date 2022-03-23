Vanderbilt's Michael Doolin faces another Tommy John rehab

Like any athlete facing adversity, Michael Doolin asked the “why me?” question after his first Tommy John surgery.

He just didn’t think he would be asking it after a second one.

The former Andrean star and Vanderbilt pitcher will have to overcome not one Tommy John surgery, but two, in hopes of eventually returning to the mound.

The last time Doolin pitched was the same day the CDC officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The injury and recovery cost him the 2021 season and now at least the 2022 campaign.

“It’s very common for the first surgery, but not very common for the second one,” Doolin said, “especially nine months from the first one.”

Doolin, the 2019 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, said he never had an arm issue in high school when he led Andrean to two state titles and was 14-0 with 131 strikeouts and a 0.45 ERA as a senior.

“One of the hardest things is I went out every game in high school and did what I had to do with no arm injuries,” Doolin said. “I never sat; when I wasn’t pitching I’d be at short or third. It was never a problem.

“I really don’t know what happened, but when something like this does, you have to get through it and treat it like anything else in life — it’s a process.”

The 6-foot-4 righty, who has made only five appearances out the bullpen, said his first surgery was done at Vanderbilt. The second time around he went to New York and stayed with the Leiter family, including former MLB pitcher Al and former teammate Jack (the second overall pick of the Texas Rangers in 2021). The surgery was done by the New York Mets team doctor, Dr. David Altchek.

“I think after the first couple of days I was asking myself if I wanted to go through this again,” said Doolin, who has only pitched 10 1/3 innings at Vanderbilt. “But I really feel it’s lit a fire in me. I knew talking to my parents (Fenton and Theresa) — and my mom was with me at the Leiters' apartment — I said, 'I can’t let this take the game I love away from me.'”

Doolin was unstoppable in high school. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Baseball was 33-1 at Andrean with 346 strikeouts. He capped off his high school season with a 15-strikeout performance in a 2-1 victory over Edgewood in the Class 3A state championship game.

He said the one thing that he’s learned throughout the process is he’s loved by a lot of people.

“When you go through two surgeries you learn a lot about the people around you. You see the closest people who are there for you,” Doolin said. “Every single person in this program has been nothing but amazing. Corbs (Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin) and his wife Maggie have been incredible.

“This hasn’t been easy on my parents, especially going through this twice, but my teammates and support system have been unreal.”

Doolin has went from star pitcher to clubhouse cheerleader and doing everything he can to support his teammates. He just returned from Hawaii, as Corbin made sure he was on all the trips over the past two seasons. The Commodores, who won the College World Series in 2019, went 4-0 on the trip and Doolin said the bonding was incredible with a visit to Pearl Harbor and a beach day with his teammates.

“I’ve accepted it and now I’m just being the best leader I can be,” Doolin said. “I never watched at Andrean — I was always on the field — but now I’m sitting back and learning things from watching. Coach Corbin sees the value in that and knows eventually I will pitch.”

Doolin said the time table is 13-15 months for recovery, but after this second injury he obviously isn’t going to rush back. He still has three seasons of eligibility and doesn’t have a date set in stone. He just wants to eventually return to the mound and compete like the old days.

The silver lining in all of this is he’s locked into his studies, being a great teammate, and working on his recovery. He eventually wants to pursue a career in medicine.

“When you live through Tommy John surgery and recovery you realize what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Doolin said. “My goal right now is to stay away from doctor’s offices for as long as I can.

“Then when I’m done with baseball I can go back there (for my job).”

In other college baseball news:

• Franklin’s Sean Sullivan (Lake Central) went 4-for-9 with a homer and six RBI during a three-game stretch. Sullivan’s biggest game was against DePauw, going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI in a 16-14 win.

Teammate Matthew Johnson (Andrean) went seven innings, striking out eight with no earned runs in a 5-1 victory over Wilmington.

Wrestling

Arizona State’s Kordell Norfleet (Marian Catholic) went 2-2 at 197 pounds at the NCAA Championships in Detroit.

• Indiana’s D.J. Washington (Portage) went 0-2 at 184 pounds at the NCAA Championships over the weekend. It was Washington’s second appearance as an NCAA qualifier.

• Michigan’s Stevan Micic (Hanover Central) didn’t place at 141 pounds at the NCAA Championships.

A three-time All-American, Micic was a graduate student competing. He finished second, third, and fourth in his previous trips.

Men’s basketball

Drake’s ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) had 10 points, and Tremell Murphy (Griffith) chipped in 10 points and five rebounds as the team beat Purdue Fort Wayne 87-65 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach.

Roman Penn (Bishop Noll/Don Bosco Prep) added six points and four assists, while Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) had three points for the Bulldogs.

Drake’s season then ended on Monday in a 76-75 loss to North Carolina-Wilmington. Murphy had 14 points in his final collegiate game that put him over 1,000 career points.

Women’s basketball

Courtney Blakely (Bishop Noll) had eight points and tied for a team-high with four assists off the bench as Middle Tennessee State beat Wofford 86-56 in the opening round of the WNIT.

Blakely added 12 points and four rebounds in Monday’s 67-55 victory over Wake Forest to advance to Thursday’s third-round game against Vanderbilt.

• Toledo’s Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) had four rebounds and two points off the bench as the Rockets beat Houston Baptist 61-51 in first-round action of the WNIT.

In the second round, Noveroske had 13 points and four blocks off the bench in Monday’s 79-59 victory over Kent State. The Rockets (28-5) play at Marquette Thursday.

• Kansas lost to defending national champion and top-seeded Stanford 91-65 in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Taiyanna Jackson (EC Central) had eight points, a team-high six rebounds and a game-high three blocks in the loss. It was Jackson’s fourth straight game with at least two blocks and her 95 blocks on the season set a single-season school record.

• Daijah Smith (Lighthouse) had a game-high 19 points and added eight rebounds, but Wabash Valley lost 70-59 to Western Nebraska in the first round of the NJCAA Division I National Championship in Lubbock, Texas on Friday.

Darlisha Reed (Gavit) had five rebounds and two assists.

Women’s tennis

Toledo was picked to finish first in the Mid-American Conference preseason coaches poll.

Shalini Tallamraju (Munster) is 10-4 overall for the Rockets.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians.

