 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest's Bobby Seymour heating up in junior season
top story urgent
REGION COLLEGIANS

Wake Forest's Bobby Seymour heating up in junior season

St. John native Bobby Seymour is starting to heat up. That’s bad news for opposing pitchers.

Since mid-April, Seymour has boosted his batting average almost 60 points.

“I think the bigger, more physical hitters are always slow starters,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said of the former Mount Carmel slugger. “We also had a 10-day COVID pause and it really wasn’t until mid-March that Bobby started to hit his stride. He’s also made an adjustment in his stance and getting his hands higher and got into his legs more.”

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior is second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in homers (a career-high 15) and third in RBIs (46).

The 2019 ACC Player of the Year has been on a hot streak since April 11. Since then he’s batting .400 with over 30 RBIs and 12 homers. He also became the 28th player in program history to amass 200 career hits.

“Bobby has really started to lift the baseball,” Walter said. “We always knew the power was there, but he was so flat in the zone it didn’t show up in games.

“His swing adjustment has added the lift and the natural power he has is now on display.”

Seymour is hitting .291 with team-highs in homers, RBIs, total bases (98), walks (20), doubles (10) and slugging percentage (.662).

Just last week, Seymour went .588 with 10 hits, 11 RBIs, six homers, 10 runs scored, two doubles and three walks.

The loss of last season to COVID-19 and the pressure of getting drafted might have also related to the added pressure.

“I think because he lost his draft year to COVID and the signing bonuses were drastically reduced, it was natural to feel some pressure and a sense of urgency this season,” Walter explained. “But Bobby has stuck with it and been a pleasure to coach. His work ethic is off the charts and he’s a great leader. He’s been a great influence on the younger players.”

In other college baseball news,

• Purdue’s Ben Nisle (Lake Central) homered twice and the Boilermakers overcame deficits of 5-0 and 12-8 to beat Ohio State 16-15 on May 2.

Nisle is just one of two Purdue players in over 20 years to have multiple multi-homer games during their career. Nisle is hitting .293 with a team-high eight homers.

• Indiana’s Ty Bothwell (Boone Grove) went the final four innings for his first save of the season as the Hoosiers edged Iowa 5-4 and moved into first place in the Big Ten. Bothwell struck out five and allowed only two hits.

Matt Litwicki (Lake Central) has a 2.53 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched and four saves.

• UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) is 6-1 on the season with a 2.98 ERA. The junior ace has thrown 57 innings and struck out 62.

Softball

Aurora (35-5) had won 18 straight thanks in part to some local bats. Ashley Talaga (Andrean) is hitting .413 with 25 runs, 10 doubles, and 27 RBI in 39 starts. Tyler Chambers (Hanover Central) is hitting .293 with 20 runs, and 14 RBI in 39 starts. Faith Biggs (South Central) and Shelby Linn (LaPorte) have also chipped in. The Spartans are 18-2 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) with the NCAA Division playoffs set for May 21.

• Notre Dame’s Alexis Holloway (Crown Point) was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week.

The senior hurler had two complete-game performances in a sweep of Virginia Tech. She allowed just two runs in 16 innings with a 0.88 ERA and 11 strikeouts.

• Manchester’s Alexis Mokos (Hanover Central) hit her first two career homers — both against Rose-Hulman — to cap off a busy week. The senior shortstop is leading the team with a .437 batting average to go with team-highs in hits (45), doubles (13) and slugging percentage (.621).

• Purdue Fort Wayne’s Madeline Swart (Kankakee Valley) continues to lead the team in numerous categories. The sophomore standout is tops in batting average (.377), hits (40), runs (27), and doubles (nine).

• Lakeland’s Cheyenne Mathas (Lake Central) is second on the team with a .388 average. The junior outfielder is first in RBI (27) and doubles (11).

Women’s track and field

Trine’s Kennedi Sternberg (Kouts) was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Athlete of the Week.

Sternberg won the 100-meter dash (13.00 seconds) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay (personal-best time of 50.11 seconds) at the Olivet College Comet Tune-Up. The freshman leads the conference in the 100 this season with a time of 12.42 on April 22.

• Western Michigan’s Annalise James (Lowell, 3.66 GPA, exercise science) and Madison Ochs (Chesterton, 3.7 GPA, biomedical sciences) were named to the 2021 Academic All-Mid-American Conference team. 

Men's track and field

Wabash's Trashan Clemons (Morton) was sixth in the triple jump and helped the 4x100-meter relay to a fourth-place finish in leading the team to its eighth North Coast Athletic Conference Championship.

Clarke Criddell (TF North) was sixth in the 1,500-meter run. 

Women’s bowling

Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) lost in the semifinals of the USBC Intercollegiate Singles Championship. Carey was the program’s first bowler to advance to the final four.

The senior lost to national runner-up Ana Olaya of North Carolina A&T, 204-189. 

Football

Trine's Angel Sanchez (Portage) was named second-team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA).

Sanchez was fifth in tackles with 17, including 10 solos, and second in pass breakups this past season. He added a 54-yard interception return for a TD against Adrian.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts