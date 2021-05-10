Wake Forest's Bobby Seymour heating up in junior season

St. John native Bobby Seymour is starting to heat up. That’s bad news for opposing pitchers.

Since mid-April, Seymour has boosted his batting average almost 60 points.

“I think the bigger, more physical hitters are always slow starters,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said of the former Mount Carmel slugger. “We also had a 10-day COVID pause and it really wasn’t until mid-March that Bobby started to hit his stride. He’s also made an adjustment in his stance and getting his hands higher and got into his legs more.”

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior is second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in homers (a career-high 15) and third in RBIs (46).

The 2019 ACC Player of the Year has been on a hot streak since April 11. Since then he’s batting .400 with over 30 RBIs and 12 homers. He also became the 28th player in program history to amass 200 career hits.

“Bobby has really started to lift the baseball,” Walter said. “We always knew the power was there, but he was so flat in the zone it didn’t show up in games.

“His swing adjustment has added the lift and the natural power he has is now on display.”