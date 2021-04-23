WATCH NOW: Valparaiso lands 7-foot Wisconsin transfer Joe Hedstrom

“We are all guys that accepted the best role for their team, but all three of us are hoopers and we can play,” Hedstrom said. “Maybe we’ll get more of a chance. I know that we’re going to show up ready to work and do whatever it is to help Valpo win.”

Hedstrom played just 16 minutes in nine games and scored four points as Wisconsin had plenty of depth in the post. The 7-footer averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior in high school while leading Hopkins to a 26-2 record.

With the addition of Hedstrom, Valparaiso is now full on scholarships entering the 2021-22 season. Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich is unable to comment publicly about Hedstrom until his transfer paperwork has been processed, but the fifth-year coach is excited about the addition of Anderson and Kithier, as well as Winona State transfer Kevion Taylor.