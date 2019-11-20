Wednesday's Results
Women’s Basketball
Lincoln (Ill.) 72, IU Northwest 70
LINCOLN (24-18-13-17)
Totals – 26-69 7-12 72.
IU NORTHWEST (21-16-20-13)
Lauren Smolen 10, Ashley O’Malley 2, Sarah Martin 6, Jessy Siems 2, Michaela Schmidt 15, Da’Leshia Davis 3, Jayla Crump 2, Breanna Boles 30. Totals – 25-67 15-18 70.
3-point field goals: Lincoln 7-28; IU Northwest 5-18 (Boles 4, Davis). Rebounds: Lincoln 37; IU Northwest 45 (Boles 12, Smolen 12). Assists: Lincoln 9; IU Northwest 17 (Martin 7). Steals: Lincoln 9; IU Northwest 11 (O’Malley 3). Team fouls: Lincoln 12, IU Northwest 8. Fouled out: None.
Tuesday's Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Milwaukee Area Tech 76, South Suburban 66
SOUTH SUBURBAN (66)
Tariq Deere 17, Courtney Carter 7, Joffari Brown 14, Malcolm Bell 6, Josh Falls 2, Ishmael Martin 0, Andre Dickerson 0, Jamaari Bowen 0, Octavius Parker 17, Roland Austin 3. Totals – 25-80 10-15 66.
MILWAUKEE AREA TECH (76)
Totals – 30-69 12-24 76.
3-point field goals: South Suburban 6-26 (Deere 3, Parker 3); MAT 4-22. Rebounds: South Suburban 51 (Deere 8, Bell 8); MAT 53. Assists: South Suburban 8 (Carter 5); MAT 14. Steals: South Suburban 7 (Brown 3); MAT 7. Team fouls: South Suburban 23, MAT 17. Records: Milwaukee Area Tech 4-0, South Suburban 5-2.