West Side's Jalen Washington lands North Carolina offer

Washington said North Carolina assistant and Bloomington North alum Sean May, who was the 2002 Indiana Mr. Basketball, reached out to him and told him that Davis would be in contact.

"We had a 10-15 minute conversation, and you can hear it in (Davis') voice how genuine he is," Washington said. "He let me know that he really liked my game and that he has been watching me. He's seen some highlights and clips and pieces of film and just told me that he wanted me at UNC."

Washington added that Davis specifically pointed out his offensive versatility as one of his strengths. The talented forward has shown that he can score efficiently around the basket, in the mid-range area and from behind the arc. Washington shot 40.0% on 3-pointers at West Side and was named an Indiana Junior All-Star.

As Washington continues to display his feathery shooting touch on the AAU circuit, more college programs have taken notice. In addition to UNC, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Texas have recently joined his list of suitors.