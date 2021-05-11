West Side's Jalen Washington lands North Carolina offer

Jalen Washington couldn't help but get excited.
West Side's star junior has received several high-major scholarship offers throughout his prep career, but this one is different.
This one is from North Carolina, the same school that Michael Jordan went to.
"That's like a dream come true," Washington said. "UNC is great, and to get that offer from coach (Hubert) Davis, I was so hyped in my room. I was just super happy. It was awesome."
This past season, Washington, who has dominated in recent tournaments with AAU powerhouse MeanStreets, guided West Side to its first Class 4A sectional and regional titles in 16 years.
The 6-10 forward is ranked as a five-star prospect, the No. 1 junior in Indiana, the No. 4 junior power forward nationally and the No. 20 junior overall in the country by 247Sports' composite rating. ESPN ranks Washington as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 junior in Indiana and the No. 27 junior nationally.
Washington said North Carolina assistant and Bloomington North alum Sean May, who was the 2002 Indiana Mr. Basketball, reached out to him and told him that Davis would be in contact.
"We had a 10-15 minute conversation, and you can hear it in (Davis') voice how genuine he is," Washington said. "He let me know that he really liked my game and that he has been watching me. He's seen some highlights and clips and pieces of film and just told me that he wanted me at UNC."
Washington added that Davis specifically pointed out his offensive versatility as one of his strengths. The talented forward has shown that he can score efficiently around the basket, in the mid-range area and from behind the arc. Washington shot 40.0% on 3-pointers at West Side and was named an Indiana Junior All-Star.
As Washington continues to display his feathery shooting touch on the AAU circuit, more college programs have taken notice. In addition to UNC, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Texas have recently joined his list of suitors.
"Some of these coaches were already at other places," Washington said. "Like coach (Micah Shrewsberry) was interested in me when he was at Purdue, so when he took over at Penn State, he hit me up a few weeks after he got the job and offered me."
Washington has 13 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, and while he's thrilled to see his recruitment expand, he's even more happy for one of his former teammates.
Fellow West Side big man Mason Nicholson, a senior, solidified the next chapter of his career Thursday and signed with Northwest Florida State College. The Raiders are a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
"I considered three (colleges)," he said. "It was Vincennes (University), Columbia State (Community College) and Northwest Florida, which I'm going to now. ... I've just been thinking about Northwest Florida a lot, and I think it's the perfect opportunity for me."
Nicholson, a 6-10 center, has only been playing organized basketball for three years. Washington and West Side coach Chris Buggs believe the progress he's made during that span has been remarkable.
"I'm ecstatic for him," Washington said. "Just seeing the work that he put in in that short amount of time and where it got him, he's in an even better situation now for school. I just know that he'll keep evolving and growing."
Nicholson said his mother, Crystal Phillips, was initially reluctant to let him play basketball. Buggs even joked about having to "steal" Nicholson away from her, but now that Nicholson has earned a college scholarship, Buggs believes he is back in Phillips' good graces.
"When he signed those papers, I asked his mom, 'Is it all forgiven now?' and she said, 'It's all forgiven now,'" Buggs said, laughing. "I think sometimes parents just don't really know what basketball can do for you and how far it can take you."
Nicholson averaged nine points, six rebounds and one block per game as a senior.
He was one of two Region boys basketball players selected to the 16th annual Hoosiers Reunion All-Star Classic on May 1, participating with Lowell all-time leading scorer and Appalachian State recruit Christoper Mantis. Nicholson finished with 16 points in a 123-90 win for team Terhune over team Hickory.
"It's been fun," Nicholson said of his time at West Side. "The support has been there since day one, since the start. Ever since I was a sophomore, there's never been any fake love. ... Now, I'm just moving on to Northwest Florida, and hopefully I can eventually go D-I."