Western Michigan’s Rachel Bontrager is MAC Player of the Year

“Rachel is also a six-rotation player, which means she plays front row and back row,” Munson said. “She finished on the right side of the court (front and back row) which is where she started in our program. When she was a freshman, she played on the left side/outside.

“This doesn’t seem like that big of a change, yet it is an entirely different perspective for athletes to make this adjustment and Rachel embraced it and did what was best for the team.”

The right side was definitely a place where Bontrager found a home and dominated this past season.

“Opponents were not able to stop her offensively and she is such a great blocker so the match-ups for her always worked in her favor,” Munson said.

For her career, Bontrager is the only player in school history with over 1,600 career kills and 1,000 career digs. Her 1,613 career kills rank second all-time in program history and her 1,032 career digs are 10th overall.

She also reached 30 kills in a five-set victory over Buffalo on March 4, the first player since 2005 to eclipse 30 kills in a match.