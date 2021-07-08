Wisconsin transfer Trevor Anderson works behind the scenes in Valpo's recruiting process

“There’s some truth to that urban legend,” Anderson said. “(The Valpo coaches) were asking me all kinds of questions and I was being honest with his strengths and weaknesses. We were talking and I said “I have our Hudl login, do you just want to see it for yourself?’ They put it up on the big screen and all evaluated (Hedstrom) and decided ‘we’re going to go after this guy’ and I’m glad they did.”

The final piece to the puzzle was King. While he didn’t commit to Valparaiso until late June and wasn’t officially announced until Thursday morning, King had his eye on Valpo for several months as he awaited word from the NCAA. King signed with an agent after leaving Wisconsin and needed clearance to resume his college career.

“Trev was in my ear,” King said. “I knew Joe was going here. I knew Kevion was going here. I knew Thomas was coming; seeing all that stuff through Twitter. Just being in contact with the (Valparaiso) coaches. Over the last few months we’ve been working on getting a waiver and thankfully the NCAA made a good decision for me. As soon as Valpo came up, it was a no-brainer. This is where I wanted to be.”