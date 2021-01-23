Colton Jones, Valpo outlast Jalen Washington, West Side

VALPARAISO — West Side forward Jalen Washington and Valparaiso guard Colton Jones showcased their excellence Saturday afternoon in a battle of elite teams.
The player who was able to stay on the floor longer prevailed.
Jones, in particular, and the Vikings won 57-52, at the free-throw line. Valpo made 22 of 25 free throws, compared to 6 of 10 for the Cougars. Jones made all eight of his free throws. In the fourth quarter, Jones made six shots from the line and scored eight of his team-high 15 points.
“I always tell players: Nobody gets yelled at for shooting selfish free throws,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “If you can get to the line and make them, that’s even better.”
Jones beat the buzzer to put Valpo up 15-11 after a quarter, made 3 of 4 shots from the field and committed just one of the Vikings’ 19 turnovers.
When the game was decided, all Washington could do was watch, having fouled out with 20.8 seconds left. He spent all but a couple of minutes of his scoreless fourth quarter on the bench with four fouls.
A slender, 6-foot-9 national recruit with a soft shooting touch and hands to match, Washington was pretty much unstoppable when given the ball. He made 7 of 9 from the field and scored 17 points. Chrishawn Christmas led the Cougars with 18 points.
“That was definitely an emphasis,” Coolman said of trying to get Washington into foul trouble. “We wanted to get to him, and it helped that we boxed out and were able to-get some over-the-back fouls. It definitely helped to get one of the best players in the state, if not the country, out of the game. We were able to capitalize on that.”
One of the fouls for which Washington was called was a blocked shot before the ball left the shooter’s hands that resulted in a quick whistle. As is usually the case with such calls, the ref motioned that Washington fouled him with the body.
“There were some questionable calls, but I have to just learn from this experience,” Washington said. “Maybe I can anticipate a little more or just wall up when they dive to the basket.”
As for why Washington only attempted nine field goals, the tightly packed 2-3 Valpo zone was only part of the reason. West Side made just 2 of 16 3-pointers, compared to 3 of 6 for Valpo, but kept shooting them.
Was it a case of Washington not being assertive enough calling for the ball, or others settling for too many 3-pointers?
“I feel like it’s a mixture of both,” Washington said. “You definitely can’t blame them for not passing me the ball if I wasn’t making myself seen, and you definitely can’t blame each other. We just have to look at film and learn how we can get better.”
Washington praised Valpo’s “leadership and togetherness” and was particularly complimentary of his former AAU teammate, Colton Jones.
“He’s a solid guard. He can shoot, and he’s a vocal leader, which is the most important thing,” Washington said.
West Side coach Christopher Buggs summed up his team’s performance in one word: inconsistent.
“We had some good moments and we had some bad moments, and you can’t be inconsistent on the road against a good team like Valpo,” Buggs said.
The coach didn’t take the bait when asked about quick whistles called against Washington.
“He’s a tall kid, a talented kid, you see everything he does,” Buggs said. “He just has to learn and grow. He’s not the first tall kid who has a big target on his back. He had a great game. He was in foul trouble, but when he was in the game, he was great for us.”
And Jones was great for Valpo.
“They don’t beat themselves,” Buggs said of the Vikings. “That’s the biggest thing I like about them. They play hard. They play together. They play tough, and they’re well-coached.”