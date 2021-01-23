Colton Jones, Valpo outlast Jalen Washington, West Side

“That was definitely an emphasis,” Coolman said of trying to get Washington into foul trouble. “We wanted to get to him, and it helped that we boxed out and were able to-get some over-the-back fouls. It definitely helped to get one of the best players in the state, if not the country, out of the game. We were able to capitalize on that.”

One of the fouls for which Washington was called was a blocked shot before the ball left the shooter’s hands that resulted in a quick whistle. As is usually the case with such calls, the ref motioned that Washington fouled him with the body.

“There were some questionable calls, but I have to just learn from this experience,” Washington said. “Maybe I can anticipate a little more or just wall up when they dive to the basket.”

As for why Washington only attempted nine field goals, the tightly packed 2-3 Valpo zone was only part of the reason. West Side made just 2 of 16 3-pointers, compared to 3 of 6 for Valpo, but kept shooting them.

Was it a case of Washington not being assertive enough calling for the ball, or others settling for too many 3-pointers?