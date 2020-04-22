Colts could still be in quarterback market on draft weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett and Chad Kelly all have one year left on their contracts.
Brian Hoyer, who was released last month, and Andrew Luck, who retired in August, still count against the Indianapolis salary cap this year.
And yet, despite being charged $56.5 million for five quarterbacks, the Colts may be looking for yet another one in next week's NFL draft.
“You know how we feel about this. We are always looking hard at the quarterbacks," coach Frank Reich said recently. “You identify one, two, three guys who you like, you think fit. There’s no guarantee you'll get them because there are 31 other teams who can get them."
They may not have a choice.
After Luck's sudden retirement, Brissett took over as the starter for the second time in three years and struggled after injuring his left knee. The result: Indy finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Last month, the Colts re-calibrated by signing 38-year-old free agent Rivers, delegating Brissett the backup and releasing Hoyer.
So suddenly the Colts are staring at a 2021 roster that doesn't include a single quarterback — and without a first-round pick next week to land one.
Ballard and Reich haven't dropped any hints about what they intend to do with two second-round picks, Nos. 34 and 44 overall. Or whether they might consider moving back into the first-round — for the right price and right guy.
What they will do is study, game plan and likely land a quarterback with one of their seven picks.
“I think it is a good group and it has good depth at all levels," Ballard said during the league's annual scouting combine in February. “We all know that position usually gets pushed up, but I’ve talked about this before, you’ve got to be true to your evaluation. I think more mistakes are made when you push that position up."
Top targets
If the Colts don't take a quarterback in the first two rounds, it may be because they're trying to improve the receiving corps.
Yes, Reich and Ballard still like T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle. Yes, they appreciate Zach Pascal's steady progression. And, yes, they expect Parris Campbell and Daurice Fountain to come back strong after injuries.
But the departures of tight end Eric Ebron and receiver Devin Funchess in free agency leave some holes. Plus, Hilton has struggled with injuries each of the past two seasons, turns 32 in August, and like the three quarterbacks is entering the final year of his contract.
Grading the defense
Ballard prefers building through the draft but already has made some splashy moves this offseason.
In addition to signing Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler, he acquired star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the 49ers for the 13th overall selection and quickly signed Buckner to a lucrative contract extension. Then he added defensive tackle Sheldon Day, an Indy native who played with Buckner in San Francisco, and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie.
What do those moves mean for the draft?
Ballard now has the ability to go as heavy on offense as he did last year the other way, when he used seven of 10 picks on defensive players.
Full house
Reich made no secret of his desire to stick with the ground game last season. Apparently that's not changing.
In early April, the Colts made another uncharacteristic move by signing free agent fullback Roosevelt Nix. Indy, like many teams, had opted not to carry a fullback on the roster. But now, it seems, the Colts have a plan for Nix.
“We’ve got a couple things going, a couple things we can work, train and practice at," he said Monday. “We are going to keep it all under wraps right now, but for the most part just doing my job. Whatever they call upon me to do I will give it my best bet and we will see what happens.”
No decision yet
Perhaps the biggest lingering question for the Colts is whether they will re-sign placekicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's career scoring leader.
Vinatieri, a free agent, has been recovering from season-ending surgery on his plant leg and has not yet signed with any team.
Draft history
Best first-round pick: QB Peyton Manning. After selecting him with the top overall pick in 1998, the franchise made a dramatic turnaround. Manning led the Colts to their most successful decade since the 1960s and their first Super Bowl title since 1971. Not enough? Manning played a key role in convincing legislators to build Lucas Oil Stadium and even had an Indianapolis children’s hospital named after him. Plus, there’s that record-breaking career.
Best second-round pick: TE John Mackey. He beats out a star-studded cast — Hall of Fame LB Ted Hendricks, four-time Pro Bowl C Ray Donaldson, and 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Bob Sanders — taken by Indy in that round. Mackey was a three-time All-Pro who redefined the position. In 1992, he became the second tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and each year the nation’s best college tight ends vie for the Mackey Award.
Best late-round pick: WR Raymond Berry. Baltimore took a chance on him in 1954, using a “future selection” in the 20th round. He returned to school, was elected a captain and then joined the Colts in 1955. A year later, Johnny Unitas arrived and the two formed one of the most prolific passing tandems in history. Berry ranks third on the Colts’ career list in receptions (631), yards receiving (9.275) and TD receptions (68).
Worst first-round pick: QB Art Schlichter. When the Colts traded 1976 MVP Bert Jones to the Rams for first- and second-round picks in 1982, they selected the Ohio State star with the No. 4 pick. Schlichter failed to beat out fourth-round pick Mike Pagel for the starting job, playing in three games as a rookie. He missed the entire 1983 season after the league suspended him for gambling and only made 10 more appearances before his release in October 1985.
Worst second-round pick: DB Dedric Mathis, who was taken in 1996. He lasted only two seasons, developing a reputation for giving up big plays. Mathis appeared in 29 games and started five before moving to the Arena Football League and later the CFL.
Best draft trade: In 1996, the Colts sent QB Jeff George to Atlanta in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick, which they used on WR Marvin Harrison. He quickly emerged as Manning’s favorite receiver and wound up breaking all of Berry's major team records. Harrison was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
Worst draft trade: Dealing QB John Elway to Denver in 1983. Yes, Indy acquired two offensive line anchors as part of the deal: OT Chris Hinton and OG Ron Solt, who came courtesy of the Broncos' first-round pick in 1984. And, yes, the Colts also acquired local prep star and former Purdue QB Mark Herrmann following the move to Indy. But the Colts had only two winning seasons over the next nine years and spent the next 15 searching for a franchise QB.
Did you know they once drafted?: Marty Schottenheimer and Ray Perkins. The two future NFL head coaches were selected in 1965 and 1966 but were never teammates. Schottenheimer, a linebacker taken in the fourth round, opted to play in the AFL with Buffalo and went on to 200 victories as a head coach with four teams. Perkins, a seventh-rounder, played five seasons as a receiver and was on the Colts’ first Super Bowl-winning team. He went 42-75 in eight years with the Giants and Buccaneers. He had Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick on his first staff in 1979 with the Giants.
Last year's picks (Round, Name, Position, School): 2nd, Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple; 2nd, Ben Banogu, LB, TCU; 2nd, Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State; 3rd, Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford; 4th, Khari Willis, S, Michigan State; 5th, Marvel Tell III, CB, USC; 5th, E.J. Speed, LB, Tarleton State; 6th, Gerri Green, DE, Mississippi State; 7th, Jackson Barton, OT, Utah; 7th, Javon Patterson, C, Mississippi.
