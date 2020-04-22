Colts could still be in quarterback market on draft weekend

Worst second-round pick: DB Dedric Mathis, who was taken in 1996. He lasted only two seasons, developing a reputation for giving up big plays. Mathis appeared in 29 games and started five before moving to the Arena Football League and later the CFL.

Best draft trade: In 1996, the Colts sent QB Jeff George to Atlanta in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick, which they used on WR Marvin Harrison. He quickly emerged as Manning’s favorite receiver and wound up breaking all of Berry's major team records. Harrison was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Worst draft trade: Dealing QB John Elway to Denver in 1983. Yes, Indy acquired two offensive line anchors as part of the deal: OT Chris Hinton and OG Ron Solt, who came courtesy of the Broncos' first-round pick in 1984. And, yes, the Colts also acquired local prep star and former Purdue QB Mark Herrmann following the move to Indy. But the Colts had only two winning seasons over the next nine years and spent the next 15 searching for a franchise QB.