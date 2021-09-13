Colts' defense starts flat in season-opening loss to Seattle

Sure, the Colts played without three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, but the problems went deeper.

"Offensively and defensively I thought it was a little bit feast or famine and that's not good enough," coach Frank Reich said Monday. "Four three-and-outs is too many and as a play caller I have to do a better job on that. On defense, it was a little bit of the same feast or famine thing: too many big plays, too many long drives."

While the Colts' second-half adjustments managed to limit the Seahawks to just one more score, it didn't even come close to satisfying Leonard.

"They come to the house, we're at home, their defense is talking trash — we didn't do enough on our side of the ball," he said. "You're upset. We have to find a way to get the job done."

What's working

Screen passes. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines had 11 receptions for 108 yards, nearly half of quarterback Carson Wentz's overall production. Reich, however, wanted to see more big plays from his pass-catching backs.

What needs help