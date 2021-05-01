Colts draft a left tackle in day 3 of NFL Draft

PRO FOOTBALL

Colts draft a left tackle: Colts general manager Chris Ballard gambled during this weekend's NFL draft. He filled one need by adding pass rushers with his first two picks. Then he waited until the last of his seven selections to find a possible left tackle for new quarterback Carson Wentz. Colts fans questioned the strategy even before Ballard took Penn State tackle Will Fries at No. 248 overall Saturday. The more pressing question is whether the 6-foot-6, 309-pound Fries can become a suitable replacement for longtime starter Anthony Castonzo, who retired in January. Fries played tackle and guard at Penn State. Also, the Bears made five picks on the final day. They took offensive tackle Larry Borom of Missouri in the fifth round, running back Khalil Herbert of Virginia Tech in the sixth round, wide receiver Dazz Newsome from North Carolina in the sixth round, cornerback Thomas Graham of Oregon in the sixth round and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga of BYU in the seventh round.

PRO GOLF

Burns struggles to keep share of lead: Keegan Bradley hit one of his worst shots of the round and it led to eagle. Sam Burns hit a pair of tee shots right where he wanted and they cost him bogeys. They finished where they started Saturday in the Valspar Championship, tied for the lead, and now they have company from Max Homa. Both put a positive spin on a sloppy finish at Innisbrook. Burns had a three-shot lead with five holes remaining, and he had to make an 8-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole for a 2-under 69 just to have a chance at sharing the lead. “I thought I hit a really good tee shot on 16. It just snuck through the fairway there and just not really a good spot. And then 18, I thought that ball was in the fairway. I think it just kicked dead left and into a bad lie in the bunker,” Burns said. “I can't change anything from today,” he said. “So tomorrow will be a fresh start and we'll try to work our process and go out there and try to take care of business.” Bradley, whose chip-in for eagle on the par-5 14th turned his fortunes quickly, was in the middle of the 18th fairway when he came up short in a bunker with a front pin. He blasted out to 7 feet and missed on the low side. It was the fourth putt from inside 10 feet he missed on the back nine. “Today could be my best round of the tournament so far. I just didn't hole the putts that I've been making the first two rounds,” Bradley said. “But without doing that, I still shot 69 and I'm still tied for the lead. So all good.”