Colts hoping for lucrative payoff from betting big on Philip Rivers

That, the Colts believe, will allow Rivers to use the play-action game to his advantage as he's done in some of his best seasons.

“In 2013 when Nick and I were first there, he had statistically one of his better years and we ran the ball well that year," Reich said. “Then you go back and look at the years with LT (LaDainian Tomlinson) and how effective he was in the passing game. He’s always been great in the passing game, but I don’t think there's any doubt he’s been most efficient and played his best football when he has a good running game.”

Reich and Ballard are betting big it's a combination that will revive Rivers' career.

And if it pays off, Rivers just might add the one missing piece to his trophy room: a Super Bowl ring.

“I hear it’s a heck of a locker room and I know it’s a heck of a team just from seeing them compete each year — especially these past couple with this new regime," Rivers said. “I am excited to be a part of them, be a part of those guys and try to help us get to the top.”

