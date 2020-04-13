You are the owner of this article.
Colts making minor adjustments to traditional uniforms
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle celebrates a touchdown in a 2019 game. On Monday the Colts announced new uniforms that keep the traditional style but change the typeface and introduce a new secondary logo. The horseshoe will remain the primary logo.

 Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are making some minor changes to their uniforms this season.

Team officials on Monday announced several tweaks, the most noticeable being a switch from their most recent block font for jersey numbers to a more rounded typeface, reminiscent of what the franchise used in the 1950s and '60s.

The traditional horseshoe on the neckline of the jersey will be replaced by a new alternative logo — a block “C” that incorporates an outline of the state of Indiana and the seven grommets from the Colts' traditional logo. It's the first time the Colts have used the state outline since moving from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

"The horseshoe remains our most timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football’s greatest fans, Colts Nation,” Colts vice chairwoman and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement. “These new logos — particularly our new Indiana logo — honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead.”

Another change will be visible on the back of players' helmets — where the tall, squeezed together team nickname will be spelled out in a more modern, shorter, more spaced out typeface.

Indy also will use an anvil black Nike swoosh on its white jerseys, eliminating the speed blue swoosh, and will adopt a lighter gray colored face mask.

