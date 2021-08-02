Colts QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

"I'm always optimistic," Reich said. "But just knowing Carson, I'm optimistic, knowing this is the type of injury you don't have to be pain-free to play with. I know Carson's level of toughness. I know he can play with pain."

For Wentz, it's yet another addition to an already long injury list.

He had surgery on a broken bone at the base of his right thumb in 2015; a hairline rib fracture in August 2016; a fractured vertebrae in his back during the 2018 season; and a concussion in January 2020. His best season, 2017, was derailed by a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

And now after getting a fresh start with the Colts, Wentz suddenly finds himself sidelined again.

For now, Jacob Eason will continue taking snaps with Indy's starters. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Washington and has not yet appeared in an NFL game — regular season or preseason. His results through Indy's first five practices have been mixed.

The Colts also signed veteran Brett Hundley on Saturday. Hundley has played in 18 games and started nine. Neither of the other quarterbacks on the Colts roster, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton, has played in an NFL game.