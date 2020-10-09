Colts rule out Anthony Castonzo, Darius Leonard for showdown in Cleveland

Even the backups are struggling to stay healthy. E.J. Speed hurt his elbow against Chicago and did limited work Wednesday while being a full participant the next two days. And Matthew Adams went on injured reserve Sept. 26 with an ankle issue.

When Leonard missed three games last year, Reich adapted by moving Walker to outside linebacker and plugged Okereke in at middle linebacker. It could happen again — if both are cleared to play.

Meanwhile, the loss of Castonzo creates a huge void on an offensive line that has started the same five players in a league-high 20 consecutive games. The timing couldn't be worse.

Indy was hoping Castonzo could neutralize one of league's top pass rushers, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, on Sunday. Instead, that role will likely be filled by veteran Le'Raven Clark.

And it could force the Colts to make additional changes to the game plan.

“We think he (Castonzo) is a great player. So a lot of times in protection, you don’t have to help him as much," Reich said. “If you want to keep a guy to help in protection, it comes at the cost of not getting a fifth guy out in the pattern.”

But Reich remains confident that Clark can get the job done.