Colts still winless after losing to Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Tennessee then put the game away, going on a 14-play drive chewing up 7:22 of the clock. Randy Bullock put Tennessee up 25-16 with a 32-yard field goal.

Blankenship's 51-yard attempt was wide right with 57 seconds left. The Titans then knelt down for the win.

The road team had won the previous five games in this division rivalry with the Titans only 8-16 in Nashville in this series. This was their first home win since Oct. 16, 2017, over the Colts. Tennessee also hadn't won a game turning it over three times since beating Atlanta 20-13 on Oct. 7, 2007.

The Titans (2-1) had plenty of opportunities to blow this game open, but only led 14-10 at halftime because of two interceptions. Darius Leonard picked off Tannehill to set up a 9-yard TD run by Nyheim Hines. Kenny Moore II picked off the second, and the Colts got a 43-yard field goal by Blankenship as the first half expired.

Tannehill threw a 6-yard TD pass to Chester Rogers against his old team and found Westbrook-Ikhine on an 18-yard TD — the first of the receiver's career.