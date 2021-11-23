PRO FOOTBALL
Colts' Week 13 game moved to Saturday: The NFL has filled the blanks for its previously scheduled Week 15 Saturday doubleheader by moving the Raiders at Browns and Patriots at Colts from Sunday. Las Vegas will be at Cleveland at 3:30 p.m.on Dec. 18, followed by New England at Indianapolis at 7:20 p.m. Both games will be televised by NFL Network.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks, Beach agree to mediation: The former player who sued the Blackhawks alleging the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach in 2010 has agreed to mediation in hopes of settling the case. Kyle Beach's attorney, Susan Loggans, confirmed the development Tuesday. She also confirmed the judge in the case had denied her motion to move the case into the discovery phase, which would have opened the way for each side to procure evidence. Mediation is set to begin in December. Beach is seeking in excess of $50,000 from the team, though the exact amount was not specified. The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the development. Beach accused video coach Brad Aldrich of sexually assaulting him in 2010 and said the team largely ignored the allegations. An independent review, commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits as the case exploded in the headlines, showed the Blackhawks badly mishandled Beach’s allegations.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cincinnati moves into CFP position: Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the College Football Playoff. Heading into the final full weekend of games, Cincinnati (11-0) seems to have a realistic path to a playoff spot no matter what happens around the Bearcats. Cincinnati plays at East Carolina on Friday and then meets Houston (10-1), ranked 24th by the committee, in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 4.
Penn State's Franklin gets new 10-year deal: Penn State football coach James Franklin agreed to a new 10-year contract that will guarantee him at least $75 million through 2031. Franklin and Penn State’s Board of Trustees agreed to the terms, which include a yearly base salary of $7 million, retention bonuses of $500,000 each year and a $1 million annual loan for life insurance. Franklin is 67-32 at Penn State with seven bowl appearances in his eight seasons.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo players honored: Four Valparaiso players earned spots on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete teams. Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson and Rylee Cookerly were named to the first team, while Haley Hart and Bella Ravotto received honorable mention.