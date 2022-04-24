AARON FERGUSON: A master at basketball, Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers taught us all an important lesson

It can be difficult to find joy — great pleasure or happiness — through the countless hours of work with a desired goal in sight, and the frustrations at the forefront darkening the unseen.

In a number of conversations with Crown Point star Jessica Carrothers, I had never heard her voice jump like this.

Joy.

Carrothers has done hundreds of interviews over the course of her four-year career, in which she guided the Bulldogs to their third state championship in program history, a varsity record of 103-7, went undefeated through Duneland Athletic Conference play and passed Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua to become the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,335 points.

Still, something was missing and it sounded as if she finally found it. She had just returned from Butler's campus, turning in a signed National Letter of Intent.

She found home, flipping her commitment from IUPUI to play for the Bulldogs, who play in the prestigious Big East Conference. For comparison's sake, the Jaguars were the top team in the Horizon League, which was the 23rd best conference in RPI (Ratings Percentage Index). The Big East was sixth in the country behind the Power Five leagues.

When I took a step back to reflect on her accomplishment, it reminded me of how it only takes one person to say yes to you. It can bring an entirely better situation, too.

I've experienced that in an incredibly competitive sports journalism industry. I worked retail jobs, coached high school baseball and wrote and edited blogs in a pair of "jobless" stints. The first was after college and the second after company-wide layoffs.

There were a lot of dark days battling through depression, the waiting and wondering if it is time to pivot to a different career path.

Kirk Wessler, my former boss in Peoria, Illinois, and Mike Clark, my former boss at The Times, both saw something in me that I didn't. Generally a confident person, they saw through the self-doubt and frustration that felt like 100-pound weights on each shoulder, and by giving me an opportunity, the negativity I saw vanished.

There's no doubt Carrothers had frustrations in her recruitment. She accomplished things other girls only dream of, yet some of the loudest voices and an array of social media posts focused on what she didn't have: a college commitment to larger programs or another coveted award.

She doesn't have the elite quickness of West Side grad — and now WNBA champion — Dana Evans, who is the only player in Region history with more points in her prep career than Carrothers. She didn't have projectable size like her teammate, Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard. Carrothers' shot isn't the most fluid, either.

What's undisputed is she's won and scored ... a lot, and there's something to be said for that. Once ranked top-50 nationally, it was hard to ignore her production.

All she needed was one college coach to believe in her. Austin Parkinson recruited her to an IUPUI program that he led to their first NCAA Tournament appearance and a 24-5 record this season.

Earlier this month he took the Butler job, Carrothers was released from her signing at IUPUI and took a signed letter to tour Butler's campus. Parkinson believed in her and held firm, whether it was with a great team in a weak conference or trying to rebuild a one-win team in one of the best conferences.

This line from Carrothers kept coming back to me: "It just shows how much trust that he does have in me and it's just like a motivation booster."

All it takes is one person to express belief in you.

At least externally, all Carrothers focused on was the day-to-day task of getting better on and off the court.

When her school days ended, Carrothers extended the classroom to the basketball court. So many times she was the teacher, and the lesson was one for all to learn over her four years.

"Just take everything one day at a time and just do the best that I can and just see where that leads me."

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

