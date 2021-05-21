AARON FERGUSON: Following racing isn't my passion, but this FAST truck has my attention

Growing up in Northeast Ohio a lot of weekends were spent on a diamond. Whether it was playing baseball in a league or a tournament outside of the Cleveland metro area, there was no time to watch racing, so there's never been an interest.
As I've grown older, I've enjoyed racing more. I'll always tune in to the horse racing triple crown, I'll watch the Indy 500, an occasional NASCAR race and even played the NASCAR video games when I was younger.
It wasn't until NASCAR resumed its series without fans last summer that I started to tune in. I likely watched more races, twice per week at that point, than I had in my life to get my live sports fix. It was enjoyable, but it's never been a passion of mine.
My eyes will be fixed on the FAST truck at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas at noon Saturday. For once, I'll have a reason to watch a race other than to fill the void of live sports in a pandemic.
Cameron Lawrence will make his NASCAR truck series debut in the No. 33 for Reaume Brothers Racing. He's sure to get camera time as a new driver, which will allow fans to see this word on his truck: FAST.
Yes, driver's want to go fast, but FAST is for the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics, Lawrence's preferred non-profit. It's the perfect partnership at the perfect time.
Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder that changed my life. It was tough enough on me to no longer be the lone spoiled child when my brother was born, especially considering he's a triplet. Within 18 months of their birth, my brother Caleb was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome.
Life with an angel has made me who I am. It changed how I view the world, events that happen to me and has given me a great perspective and appreciation for the smallest things in life.
Caleb can not walk on his own. He can't talk.
Let that sink in.
When he's hurt, he can't tell us what pain he is experiencing. When he's sick, he can't tell us what his symptoms are.
I recently got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and when I laid in bed, I dealt with cold chills for several hours. They were constant and bothersome. I then had them the next day while working. It was jarring, considering I'm rarely ever sick beyond seasonal allergies.
What got me through and gave me strength was one thought: "This must be what Caleb feels when he has tremors." Helpless. And as I lay there, heartbreaking.
It's something he was born with, part of what makes him unique. His diagnosis is deletion positive, meaning part of the 15th chromosome was deleted.
Save your sympathy. It's one of the biggest, if not the biggest blessing in my life. Angels are generally happy people, always wearing a smile that will light up a room. Their laugh, which happens more often than not, will melt your heart.
Their appetite is truly limitless. Take them to their favorite (or any) restaurant and the wait staff will know who is most hungry, dodging angels with trays full of food for other tables. The reach of an angel is deceptively far, which sometimes leads to a tray being dumped. Though to hear the boisterous laugh and see the patented smile afterwards will relieve any stress they may have caused.
There are no limitations an angel has, and they'll be sure you know their disability doesn't define them. Caleb has challenged our family to view life through a different lens: his. Though he can't speak, he has his own way of communicating, often using gestures, guiding us with his eyes or using his super strength to guide his body where he wants to go as we walk with him.
We are drawn to things we can relate to. For me, that's whatever Angelman syndrome connection I can find due to the rarity of it. It's why I follow the career of Orioles pitcher Hunter Harvey, who has an angel sister, or actor Colin Farrell, whose son was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome at 2 years old.
It's life-changing, as Ryan and Annie Jacob found out when their son Grayson was diagnosed. Ryan joined the FAST executive board, and learning more about their family this quote on FAST's website was so relatable:
“Just like anyone, I’ve faced what has felt like insurmountable challenges in my lifetime,” Ryan said. “I’ve always said that you have to find a way to overcome each challenge, no matter what it takes. For me, I couldn’t sit back and accept this outcome for my child and any child or adult living with Angelman syndrome."
If you're in my circle, I'm going to bat for you, and it starts with my family. The Angelman community may as well be my extended family because we are such a tight-knit community all focused on a common goal: to raise awareness about Angelman syndrome, to learn more about our angels and to raise funds for research in hopes of finding a cure.
With the support of the Jacob family, Lawrence selected FAST to be highlighted on his truck.
“I’m excited to race on behalf of an extraordinary cause and raise awareness for individuals living with Angelman syndrome,” Lawrence said in a release. “With the amazing support of Ryan and Annie Jacob, we can showcase the incredible work that FAST is doing to accelerate treatments and a cure for Angelman syndrome. Our mission is to engage others and, hopefully, enable FAST to fund additional research and advancements that bring life-changing treatments to individuals with Angelman syndrome.”
My hope is that the millions of people who tune in on FS1 will Google "FAST" and learn about Angelman syndrome, which approximately one in 15,000 individuals have, or around 500,000 worldwide.
To learn more about Angelman syndrome and FAST, visit cureangelman.org. If interested in donating to FAST, please visit https://cureangelman.org/donate.
Aaron Ferguson is the assistant sports editor at The Times. The opinions of this column are his. He can be reached at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.
Aaron Ferguson's favorite stories of 2020
Storytelling is at its best when one can learn about an experience or humanize someone, and this collection of stories did that for me, sometimes motivating or providing inspiration during the pandemic.
As an older brother to someone with severe special needs, this was a story that meant a lot to me. Getting to meet Alyssa and Katie and share …
Meeting Glenn Robinson III (over the phone) and learning more about himself and his family was a great experience. His foundation is already m…
In my travels, I don't think I've ever come across a female pilot. The fact that Piper Kimes was going to Embry-Riddle to try and break into a…
It was fascinating to learn what it took to get Michael Jordan to play at EC Washington as a rookie with the Bulls. As 'The Last Dance' aired …
Dana Evans' emergence for Louisville allowed her to go from coming off the bench to being named the best player in the ACC. Hearing the emotio…
Aaron Ferguson is the assistant sports editor at The Times. The opinions of this column are his. He can be reached at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.