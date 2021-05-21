AARON FERGUSON: Following racing isn't my passion, but this FAST truck has my attention

Save your sympathy. It's one of the biggest, if not the biggest blessing in my life. Angels are generally happy people, always wearing a smile that will light up a room. Their laugh, which happens more often than not, will melt your heart.

Their appetite is truly limitless. Take them to their favorite (or any) restaurant and the wait staff will know who is most hungry, dodging angels with trays full of food for other tables. The reach of an angel is deceptively far, which sometimes leads to a tray being dumped. Though to hear the boisterous laugh and see the patented smile afterwards will relieve any stress they may have caused.

There are no limitations an angel has, and they'll be sure you know their disability doesn't define them. Caleb has challenged our family to view life through a different lens: his. Though he can't speak, he has his own way of communicating, often using gestures, guiding us with his eyes or using his super strength to guide his body where he wants to go as we walk with him.