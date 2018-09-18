CHICAGO — The Bears' GameDay covers have a Marvel Comics look this season, with each featured player drawn as a superhero.
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky graced the cover of Monday night's prime-time game with Seattle complete with blazing torches for hands while launching a fireball.
There were several more superheroes on the field. Chicago's unmerciful defense kicked Russell Wilson around like a soccer ball, sacking him six times in Chicago's 24-17 win.
Seattle linebackers K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner and No. 1 wide receiver Doug Baldwin were inactive, leaving Wilson on an island as its main threat.
That's all Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Aaron Lynch, Eddie Goldman and Danny Trevathan needed to hear as they combined for the six takedowns, with Trevathan having two.
You stop Wilson, you win the game.
That was the message last week at Halas Hall.
But Wilson is a scary guy, leading the league with 34 touchdown passes last season and having 24 game-winning drives in 110 career games.
Monday night, he threw for 226 yards and two scores, the latter a meaningless door prize with 14 seconds to go. The 49-yard, pick-six by Chicago's Prince Amukamara with 6:37 left to play was the back-breaker.
Interceptions and the Bears' defense have seldom been used in the same sentence. Counting this season, they have only 40 since 2014.
"It's something I've been working on like crazy with all the coaches," said Amukamara, who jumped the route Rashaad Penny was running. "It was definitely the formation. They were 'emptying,' meaning no one in the backfield. That's one of the routes we have on our tip sheet.
"Feels great. It was my first pick in three years and first pick-six ever."
The Bears last reached double figures for interceptions in 2014. Is this a positive sign?
"We're emphasizing it. It's definitely our intent to turn that around," Amukamara said. "If we keep stacking them up, I think we'll get there."
Trubisky, now 5-9 as a starter, had a so-so night with 200 yards, a pair of TDs and two picks.
His 3-yard touchdown shovel pass to Trey Burton in the opening series was aided by three defensive penalties.
He overthrew a wide-open Taylor Gabriel deep, was woefully short on a pass to Allen Robinson II, was intercepted twice by Shaquill Griffin and couldn't punch it in from the 22 with 3:27 left in the first half. Instead, the Bears had to settle for a field goal.
The Bears still won it, thanks to defense.
"You see the energy tonight in the locker room. It's a great feeling and it's something we're going to get used to," defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said. "Listen, we have to be nasty, ferocious, whatever words I've thrown at you guys since OTAs. We want to build something here that is going to be remembered."
Added Trevathan: "That's just a glimpse, man. We're just getting started. We finally put four quarters together."
Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher was honored at halftime with several ex-teammates alongside him.
The McCaskey family presented him with a statute in his likeness and his HOF ring. Urlacher was all smiles, with a few tears he quickly wiped away, and still looks like he could play a series or two.
"We knew Urlacher was being celebrated and he's special to this team, especially for our linebackers," Trevathan said. "We wanted to put on a show for him."