The best thing about being a 23-year-old sports reporter is that my memories as a prep athlete are just close enough to feel and just far enough to appreciate.
I can recall shooting 5-for-5 for 10 points in my first high school basketball game as a freshman and scoring 12 points four years later on senior night, matching my jersey number.
Throughout my athletic career at Romeoville High School in Illinois, I dedicated all of my time to getting better on the hardwood. Basketball was my first and, for a long time, only love.
Just like every other kid, I had dreams of starring in the NBA. Even now, an Allen Iverson poster is still plastered on my bedroom door because I knew that someday I would follow in the footsteps of my favorite player — until I didn’t.
I won’t lie to anyone. During my time as a Spartan, I was an average athlete with unrealistic goals. But after my senior campaign on the court, and realizing that my prep career was coming to an end, I decided to join the track and field team and, more specifically, become a middle distance runner.
My friends and family thought I was crazy, and at one point I thought I was in over my head, too.
But for years, my former coach tried recruiting me to his program. And to this day, my only regret from high school is that I didn’t listen to him sooner. I was so stuck on basketball being my only focus, but running was different.
It helped free me.
For the first time in my life, I tried something new and unfamiliar. Although it was extremely hard, and even embarrassing at times (I came in last during my first 400 meters race), it humbled me, motivated me, and gave me a sense of responsibility that I had never felt before.
If you lose a game in basketball, you can point to a myriad of things that went wrong, and it’s easy to pass the blame. In track, there aren’t any fouls, turnovers or tough calls — there is just you and the clock and the people you run for and against.
When I joined the track team, I was the oldest runner by age and the youngest runner by experience. All of my teammates had been running for almost their entire lives, and the farthest I had ever run was a mile in gym class. But despite me being new to the sport, they embraced me, pushed me and believed in me.
My 800 time when I started in February of 2014 was 2 minutes, 36 seconds, and my coach’s goal was for me to get down to 2:10 before I graduated in June. Sure, it wasn’t an all-state time and every runner I’ve interviewed this year in the Region could easily shatter that. But unlike my dreams of playing professional basketball, it was at least attainable.
Over my last few months of high school, I ran all around Romeoville — mile after mile, day after day. I loved it because running is a sport where you can only see results if you really put the work in. There aren’t any shortcuts and their certainly aren’t any timeouts, so I knew I had to fully commit to it.
I became obsessed with my pursuit of 2:10 and even ran eight miles the day after prom to ensure that I kept up with my mileage. When the postseason finally came around, and in my last race, I mustered up all of the strength I had and went after it — pushing to the point of exhaustion — and I came up short.
Two tenths short.
Two tenths.
2:11.10 will always stick with me for two main reasons: I failed to reach my goal (yes, it still stings), but more importantly I discovered a new passion.
These days, I don’t run nearly as much as I used to. But ahead of Saturday’s semistate cross country meets, I figured it was a great time to reflect on how running changed my life and taught me lessons that I carry with me daily.
In every practice and competition, my coach constantly told me, “You gotta get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
After leaving the track for the final time over five years ago, I’ve been living and growing outside of my comfort zone ever since.