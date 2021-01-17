 Skip to main content
JAMES BOYD: I'd like to say thank you to everyone who made this possible
James Boyd

Times sports reporter James Boyd

 Kale Wilk, The Times

I know there's a lot going on, but I'd like to take a moment and reflect.

So, here it goes.

On Feb. 11, 2020, I took a photo of myself while standing in front of a full-length mirror in the boys bathroom at Munster. My game story on Chesterton narrowly defeating the Mustangs boys basketball team had been turned in, and I was about to head home.

But, for whatever reason, I decided to take a photo while holding up the American Sign Language sign for "love," which has become my go-to pose.

The caption I posted to Instagram is as follows:

"Even though I want so much for myself and a lot of my energy is put toward taking another step forward, it's also very important to me to appreciate the grind and the journey that I'm on.

"Who knows where I'll be five or 10 years from now? But today, I got paid to watch a high school basketball game, and life is good."

Jame Boyd -- 02/11/20

Time sports reporter James Boyd poses for a photo in the bathroom at Munster after covering a boys basketball game on Feb. 11, 2020, which was one month before the coronavirus pandemic put nearly the entire sports world on hold.

As I look back on those words, I'm proud to say that I'm still getting paid to watch high school basketball games. But in that same breath, so much is different now.

I didn't know that a month after taking that photo, every part of our lives would be drastically changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 7, I covered a Class A sectional final at Kouts and looked on as 21st Century downed the Mustangs for its fifth straight sectional crown. I thought it could be the beginning of a state title run for the Cougars.

On March 8, I wrote my first coronavirus story.

On March 11, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season.

On March 19, the IHSAA canceled the rest of the boys basketball state tournament.

In the months after that, my life shifted from being on the road nearly every night of the week to not moving my car for days.

There were times when I truly wondered if I would be able to keep my job. After all, it's kind of hard to be a sports reporter with no sports.

And while many people have the right to feel one way or the other about the IHSAA eventually resuming prep athletics, I'd like to say one thing.

Thank you to everyone who made this possible.

Honestly, I still don't know if it was the right choice or the wrong choice. But since the choice was made, I've tried to make the most of every opportunity I have to be masked up and doing what I love.

Throughout the 2020-21 school year, I've been privileged to write so many stories that will be etched in my memory forever, and I could not do this alone.

We could not do this alone.

I've been reminded of this every day since I continued covering live prep sports, and no moment sticks out to me more than when I ran into Ethan Mikhail-Keehn at Lucas Oil Stadium just before Hobart fell to Roncalli in the Class 4A state championship.

He came over and greeted me in the press box, and it took me a few seconds to recognize him with his mask on. When my brain finally caught up to my eyes, we picked up right where we left off.

I met Ethan when he was a junior at Lake Station, and it was by chance more than anything. After stopping by to do a couple interviews with the boys basketball team, he tracked me down just as I was about to leave and complimented me on my stories. We then spoke for about 20 minutes along with former Lake Station baseball coach Ryan Hodge.

Ethan, who is now a senior at Portage, was proud to tell me about his cross country and track career. But he was even more thrilled to discuss his involvement with the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee. He explained some of the committee's responsibilities, which include pushing for the expansion of unified sports across Indiana and helping out at state final events.

At the time, Ethan was just speaking from his heart. He wasn't lobbying for a story, but the more he spoke, it sure sounded like one to me. So, I told him I'd be in contact.

Unfortunately, the pandemic hit before I could even set up an interview, but after encountering Ethan for a second time, I made sure to get it done.

We spoke a few days after the state football finals, and one of the first things we discussed was the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee's involvement at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Basically, we did any miscellaneous jobs that anyone else needed," Ethan said. "Both days that I worked, I worked like a desk job in different suites. I was checking people in and out and giving them wristbands and stuff. Some of the other people in our group went to the representative suites for each of the teams and took care of anything that they needed. ... We ran up and down stairs and went up and down the elevators trying to take care of the people that were there that day."

The senior spoke nonchalantly and humbly about his tasks throughout that weekend and refused to take much credit for it. Instead, he actually shifted an interview that was supposed to be about him to another Region student-athlete, Graham Siefker, who is also a member of the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee.

Rather than bragging about himself, Ethan was more excited to share how there were not only two athletes from Northwest Indiana on the committee, but two specifically from the Duneland Athletic Conference.

Ethan Mikhail-Kheen and Graham Siefker -- IHSAA Student Advisory Committee

Portage senior Ethan Mikhail-Kheen, left, and LaPorte senior Graham Siefker are members of the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee and helped out during the state football finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Graham, a senior golfer and swimmer at LaPorte, said he enjoyed being in Indianapolis alongside Ethan as the football season came to a close. From Graham's perspective, it was a triumphant moment in a year when many people, including him, initially thought high school sports wouldn't be possible.

The senior also expressed gratitude for the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee and explained why he believes it's more than a resume booster for college applications.

"I think (the committee) matters for a few reasons, and one of the main ones is the Special Olympics and unified sports, which makes those athletes (with intellectual disabilities) feel included, respected and heard. I think it's amazing to see how big their smiles get when they're able to compete," Graham said. "But then I also like that we're a bridge between the upper management of the IHSAA and the student-athletes who are affected by it.

"There's a clear line of communication that sports matter, and I really appreciate that all of these athletes have been able to participate."

Graham and Ethan added that it was no big deal for them to help out at the state football finals and other state championships that have taken place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But to me, it is a big deal.

When I interviewed Ethan, he told me that he didn't even think he had a legitimate chance to be one of the few student-athletes chosen to the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee because he felt like a "nobody from nowhere."

Well, Ethan, let me just say that I respectfully disagree.

You are definitely somebody from somewhere, and just because you don't always see your impact — as a member of the committee or not — it doesn't mean that we don't feel it.

Without you, Graham and so many others, even beyond the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee, I'm not quite sure that I would still be employed as a sportswriter during a global pandemic.

And in light of that, once again, I would just like to say thank you, Ethan, for being one of so many who made made this possible.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

