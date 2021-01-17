JAMES BOYD: I'd like to say thank you to everyone who made this possible

At the time, Ethan was just speaking from his heart. He wasn't lobbying for a story, but the more he spoke, it sure sounded like one to me. So, I told him I'd be in contact.

Unfortunately, the pandemic hit before I could even set up an interview, but after encountering Ethan for a second time, I made sure to get it done.

We spoke a few days after the state football finals, and one of the first things we discussed was the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee's involvement at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Basically, we did any miscellaneous jobs that anyone else needed," Ethan said. "Both days that I worked, I worked like a desk job in different suites. I was checking people in and out and giving them wristbands and stuff. Some of the other people in our group went to the representative suites for each of the teams and took care of anything that they needed. ... We ran up and down stairs and went up and down the elevators trying to take care of the people that were there that day."

The senior spoke nonchalantly and humbly about his tasks throughout that weekend and refused to take much credit for it. Instead, he actually shifted an interview that was supposed to be about him to another Region student-athlete, Graham Siefker, who is also a member of the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee.